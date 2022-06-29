Barclays Center Chief Executive Officer Brett Yormark is shown during a press conference at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Nov. 16, 2016. Yormark, an executive with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, was named Big 12 commissioner Wednesday, June 29, 2022, another unconventional hire by a major conference amid the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.