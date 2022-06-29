MORGANTOWN — As collegiate athletics steam into a new era where the traditional student-athlete is being replaced by the businessman-athlete, where NIL’s impact on the athletes exceeds the impact of one’s GPA and where the Power 5 conferences seem situated to exercise that power, the Big 12 has taken a bold and unconventional step in naming Brett Yormark its new commissioner.
He replaces Bob Bowlsby, who served the conference for a decade but announced his resignation in April. While the defection of Texas and Oklahoma, the pillars of strength around whom the Big 12 tradition was built, was not cited as the reason behind Bowlsby’s departure, it was evident that all about the conference had to change.
While Bowlsby was in charge as four new teams were added — Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and Central Florida — the position the conference found itself in was a shaky one as new media contracts approached.
The idea of college sports was pushed far into the background behind what has grown to dominate the pastime today, one of entertainment with not only millionaire coaches but potentially millionaire players in a world of social media and television, cable and streaming deals that are both complicated and vital to the survival of the sports as we know them.
As evidence of how far this already has progressed is that Yormark comes not from a collegiate background at all. He enters an arena where schools’ fan bases are often referred to as “nations” such as Mountaineer Nation in West Virginia, but he comes from a far different “nation.”
“Yormark joins the Big 12 from Roc Nation, where he served as chief operating officer and co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, the commercial side of the business,” read the announcement of his hiring.
Roc Nation is an entertainment agency founded by the rapper Jay-Z with offices on New York, London and Los Angeles and includes a talent agency, sports agency, record label, management, TV & films, a clothing line, media relations, publishing, philanthropy and more.
The conference left no doubt in what it was looking for in Yormark through the statement of Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech University president and Big 12 board chairman.
“In Brett Yormark, we have chosen a highly adaptable leader who thrives in dynamic times. The landscape of college athletics is evolving to look more like the world Brett has been leading,” Schovanec said.
That left little doubt that they are not asking Yormark to adapt to the traditional ways of conducting a conference’s business, but to adapt the conference to the new world it is entering. Like it or not, that is the way it is going to be.
“He’s authentic and genuine in the way he builds relationships and partnerships, and he works relentlessly to deliver impact,” Schovanec said. “As Brett immerses himself in college sports and connects with all our stakeholders, he will bring a fresh approach and dynamic energy to the Big 12 as we engage a new generation of student-athletes and fans.”
Having the NBA and Roc Nation ingrained in his background, look for his emphasis to be more on the financial and entertainment aspect of the business than on the educational, competitive or minor sports business of the conference.
While it may not be a traditional approach, it is a necessary one and an extension of the direction college sports has been moving toward in a revolutionary time.
“Brett is one of the most skilled and knowledgeable executives in sports and entertainment,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “His decades of operational experience, relentless work ethic and strong industry relationships will be of enormous value to the Big 12, its schools and fans.”
“I’m here to listen, learn, find ways to add value, add resources and try to help shine a light on the importance of college athletics,” he said in the conference press release. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and network alongside our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors to shape the future of the Big 12 brand and emphasize our collective strengths.”
One suspects his hand will give the Big 12 brand a complete makeover as it battles with the other Power 5 conferences for its share of national television money, just as one suspects he would be someone who envisions a college sports scene with the Power 5 conferences breaking away from the NCAA.
He is bold and daring, twice recognized by Crain’s “40 Under 40” list and three times by the Sports Business Journal’s similar list.
A graduate of Indiana University, Yormark began his sports career in 1988 in the ticket off the New Jersey Nets, rising all the way to CEO. From 2005-2019, as CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center, he oversaw the move to Brooklyn despite strong opposition.
He now is charged with a rebirth of the Big 12 as part of a revolution in collegiate athletics. His official start date is Aug. 1.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.