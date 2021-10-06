MORGANTOWN — Junior forward Esmery Martinez of West Virginia was named to the all-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason first team on Wednesday.
Martinez, a junior from Hato Mayor Del Rey, Dominican Republic, averaged a double-double last season with 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.
Named honorable mention from West Virginia were forward Kari Niblack and guard KK Deans.
Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith was voted Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year for a second-straight season, while teammate Jordan Lewis was picked as Preseason Newcomer of the Year and Texas’ Aaliyah Moore took Preseason Freshman of the Year honors.
Smith, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and WBCA National Player of the Year, was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and received an All-America honors by five different entities after the 2021 season. The power forward ranked in the NCAA Top 25 in the top six offensive categories, while leading the Bears in average points, rebounds, field goal percentage and free throw percentage. Smith is the seventh BU player to earn Preseason Player of the Year, the fourth Bear to receive it more than once, and the sixth player in Big 12 history to earn it two or more times.
Baylor also picks up the newcomer award for the second-straight season after Te’a Cooper received the award in 2020. An Alabama graduate transfer, Jordan Lewis put up career numbers her senior season, averaging 17.0 points and 4.2 assists per game. She was named to the 2017 SEC All-Freshman Team, received the 2017 SEC Newcomer of the Year from the Associated Press, and earned 2021 All-SEC Second Team honors. Lewis also participated in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 National Championships in Las Vegas. She becomes the sixth Baylor player to receive the newcomer award.
A McDonald’s All-American and one of five finalists for the Naismith Trophy National Girls High School Player of the Year, Moore was rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2021 by Prospects Nation and No. 6 nationally by ESPN. A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Oklahoma, Moore averaged 25.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots as a senior at Moore (Oklahoma) High School.
Smith was tabbed as a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection while Lewis received an honorable mention. Six other Big 12 players join Smith as consensus choices on the preseason squad in Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Ayoka Lee (K-State), Madi Williams (Oklahoma), Lauren Heard (TCU), Vivian Gray (Texas Tech) and Esmery Martinez (WVU). Queen Egbo (Baylor), Lexi Donarski (Iowa State), Holly Kersgieter (KU), Taylor Robertson (Oklahoma) and Joanne Allen Taylor (Texas) round out the rest of the list.
Here are the award winners and all-league team:
Preseason Player of the Year
NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, F, 6-2, Sr., Converse, Texas
Preseason Newcomer of the Year
Jordan Lewis, Baylor, G, 5-7, Gr., Windermere, Fla.
Preseason Freshman of the Year
Aaliyah Moore, Texas, F, 6-1, Fr., Moore, Okla.
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
- NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, F, 6-2, Sr., Converse, Texas
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State, G/F, 6-0 Sr., Iowa City, Iowa
- Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, 6-6, Jr., Byron, Minn.
- Madi Williams, Oklahoma, G/F, 5-11, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas
- Lauren Heard, TCU, G, 5-9, Gr., Denton, Texas
- Vivian Gray, Texas Tech, G, 6-1, Sr., Argyle, Texas
- Esmery Martinez, West Virginia, F, 6-2, Jr., Hato Mayor Del Rey, Dominican Republic
Queen Egbo, Baylor, C, 6-3, Sr., Houston, Texas
Joanne Allen Taylor, Texas, G, 5-8, Jr., Houston, Texas
Lexi Donarski, Iowa State, G, 6-0, So., LaCrosse, Wis.
Holly Kersgieter, Kansas, G, 5-10, Jr., Sand Springs, Okla.
Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma, G, 5-11, Sr., McPherson, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.