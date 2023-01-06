MORGANTOWN — It was the prospect of days like this coming Friday that helped West Virginia fans get through a long and dismal football season.
Through the start of winter, when everyone else was playing bowl games and when the temperature was dropping below freezing, knowing that this coming Saturday was on the calendar was enough to get their blood boiling.
Hopes were high in basketball and on Saturday Kansas was scheduled to make its annual journey to Morgantown. That is always an event and the Jayhawks know the Mountaineers lay in wait for them.
They may be coming to town as defending national champion, but that and about $400 or $500 — maybe even more, considering the game has been sold out for some time — outside the Coliseum will get their fans a seat at the game that’s scheduled for 6 p.m.
To Kansas, a trip to the Coliseum is always like a trip to their Allen Field Hose is for visiting teams. It is a torture test that they want no part of.
The Jayhawks possess one of the storied college basketball histories. They are the school Wilt Chamberlain attended. They play for championships, be it league or national.
If there were a Mount Rushmore of college basketball programs it would probably be Kentucky, UCLA, North Carolina and Kansas.
They have 14 victories against WVU, but in the Coliseum, WVU holds a 6-4 edge.
Outside the Coliseum? Kansas is 10-0, so you know they really want no part of West Virginia’s hospitality.
They lost in Morgantown as the nation’s No. 1 team. The lost in Morgantown as the nation’s No. 2 team.
Yes, WVU is 0-2 in the conference and playing badly, but Kansas knows that isn’t anything to count on Saturday.
And yes, WVU is shooting free throws terribly in losing those two games, but you know KU won’t go out of its way to foul them.
They still remember the 2016 games when they came to the Coliseum ranked No. 1. On that night, WVU made 33 free throws — they shot an unbelievable 47 of them and beat Kansas by 11, 74-63 with the Jayhawks going only 13 for 21 from the line.
You bet they recall WVU winning the free throw battle by 20 points.
And, if history tells us anything, WVU beats Kansas when it shoots free throws well. The last victory came in 2021 when Miles “Deuce” McBride scored 31 points and Taz Sherman 25 with the team making 16 of 19 free throws.
In the 2019 one-point victory WVU made 10 of 14 free throws. In winning in 2017 they hit 19 of 23 as Esa Ahmad had the game of his career with 27 points while Jevon Carter contributed 9 assists.
The only time WVU beat Kansas without having a big free throw night was a 62-61 win in 2015 when they went 6 of 11, but Juwan Staten scored 20 to get them through.
The first win over Kansas came in 2014 with three players pumping in more than 20 points, Devin Williams with 22 and 13 rebounds, Staten scored 24 and made 14 of 20 free throws while the team hit 29 of 40 from the line, and Ern Harris scored 28.
This game, and the Monday night meeting with Baylor, may decide the route the season takes, so you know Coach Bob Huggins will pull all the stops out.
He knows what beating Kansas means without the season being at stake and he knows how victory-starved WVU fans are from the way things have gone in football and basketball the past few years.
“In a place like ours, we’re going to have 14,000-plus the next two games,” he said after giving away the game at Oklahoma State on Monday. “People drive hundreds of miles to come and see these guys play. The don’t come see a guy screw the game up.”
That, of course, was an inference to Erik Stevenson’s ill-conceived technical foul just as he led the team into the lead.
“They don’t come to watch guys miss free throws,” he said, a reference to his team’s horrible free throw shooting at Kansas State and OSU.
“They want to come and root for their team. They want to have something to be happy about. They want to be able to take their kids and have their kids group up Mountaineers. I understand that. I was one of those kids. I was one of those kids that would sit in my grandfather’s lap and listen to Rod Thorn and company. I was one of those guys that always dreamed about putting a uniform on. I get it.”
Huggins wants his players to get it, to do what is necessary to make his fans and his state proud of a signature win over Kansas.
