MORGANTOWN — It wasn’t an easy decision for Ike Swiger to leave Bowling Green, where he had begun his collegiate soccer career and where he would be leaving behind some close friends, but a year and a half ago he decided that he wanted to play at home and transferred to West Virginia University.
He had become something of a legend playing under Jim Denardi at Fairmont Senior High, where he helped them to the 2015 State AA championship, was the 2017 WVHSSCA Player of the Year and set a school record with 127 career goals.
Now that he’s back home he has added another honor to his resume, being one of five Mountaineers to be named to the Mid-American Conference’s All-Conference team.
Swiger was joined on the first team by senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky and sophomore midfielder Luke McCormick while seniors midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda and defender Kevin Morris, also a senior, earned second team distinction.
Tekesky was also a first-team selection in 2018.
“It was a tough decision to leave Bowling Green. I really enjoyed it there. I had a lot of good friends but I have been playing soccer all my life and I figured, why not try to get somewhere else where it might work out better for me on the playing field. I really didn’t want to go anywhere else, so I said I’m going to go back home and play in front of my family and friends.
“Leaving was hard but the decision to come to WVU was my only one,” he said.
Swiger’s career did not get off to a great start at Bowling Green, scoring just two goals in 22 games with two starts over two years.
Before the 2020 season came along, there was a major change at WVU as men’s soccer coach Marlon LeBlanc opted to leave to spend more time with his son. He had recruited Swiger, but Swiger says he wasn’t taken by surprise by LeBlanc’s decision.
“I heard Marlon was going to leave over the grapevine, so I kind of knew there would be a new head coach. But I figured, whatever happens, happens. I just want to be back home.
“Luckily it was Dan.”
Dan was Dan Stratford, who had won two Division II national championships in three years at Charleston, losing just four games the whole time.
“I really enjoy Dan. I think he really trusts me and likes the team he has right now and I think we’re on an upward slope,” Swiger said.
Swiger has a lot to do with them being on the “upward slope.”
At home at Dick Dlesk Stadium and under Stratford’s tutelage, Swiger blossomed.
Though he started only four of 10 games, he led the Mountaineers in scoring with four goals, including the game-winner against No. 8 Marshall, the Mountaineers’ instate rival.
“I’d watched games forever at Dick Dlesk Stadium and actually being the one on the field scoring has meant a lot to me,” he said.
WVU finished with a 6-3-1 but the one tie, 0-0 in two overtimes with his former school Bowling Green, along with the cancelation of the final game against last place SIU-Edwardsville, kept WVU from making the NCAA tourney.
“I have a sour taste in my mouth because more than anything I want this team to succeed,” Swiger said. “It’s unfortunate, but this was a weird season anyway. Hopefully next season will be normal and they go back to picking teams the way they usually do.
“We’re going to have a chip on our shoulder next season and we’ll have a really successful season.”
