MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown picked up on a pattern rather quickly in the early days of his first year as West Virginia’s head coach.
It seemed to him that every time a player who had been through the program came into the Puskar Center, their first stop was in the weight room to see the Mountaineers strength coach, Mike Joseph.
“I don’t know that I could give you a better example of who Mike Joseph is than that,” Brown said. “He’s a tremendous person, someone who really has a heart for the state of West Virginia, for this football program and has a heart for each of these guys individually.”
He realized he had inherited a gem from that moment and it hasn’t changed.
“I think Bruce Irvin is coming in for this game and that was one of the first people he asked about when he texted,” Brown said. “Noel Devine was back last week. First stop was down there. That paints a picture of who he is.”
Make no doubt, Joseph has caused them pain, pushed them harder than they’ve ever been pushed ... but he did it in such a way that they accepted the idea that he wasn’t torturing them, he was improving them as football players.
And with it as people, too.
“We do some surveys and we always ask on those surveys who is the most selfless person in the building,” Brown said. “Mike Joseph is always the highest vote getter. It’s an open-ended question and he’s always the highest.”
Joseph, of course, is from Fairmont and started his career at his alma mater, Fairmont State University, where he was a four-year letterman and three-year football captain. Joseph was strength and conditioning coach at Fairmont State for a year before joining WVU as a graduate assistant.
He moved onto Western Michigan as a strength assistant before moving to Notre Dame, where he was an assistant strength coach while also handling the strength and conditioning on a number of the minor sports teams.
He came home to WVU in 2008 and worked with Bill Stewart, then Dana Holgorsen before Brown came to town and kept him on staff.
“He’s really highly regarded in the strength and conditioning field. I think he has perfect mix of science and toughness — sort of new school-old school. He’s got that Fairmont toughness but he understands the science piece,” Brown said.
“So ,you’ve got a good mix of the old-school conditioning with the new-school approach mixed in.”
And how that works out has been evident in the improvement shown by WVU’s offensive line, a group of five young players who have gained in strength, conditioning, skill and confidence as the season has progressed.
After a rough start, they have come together over the last two games.
“It’s been a process to change that O-line room,” Brown said. “We lacked depth, not that we haven’t had such good players here. We have.”
But they had to grow into their roles.
“We went from when we first got here, that was one of weakest groups, one of the worst performing groups when it came to the off-season weight program during the winter and now that completely flipped.
“The reason it flipped was because of guys like Zach Frazier. He set the standard. Doug Nester came in and he was all in. And James Gmiter, the switch turned on how he prepared.” Brown said.
“It really starts with Zach Frazier. He completely flipped the mentality of that O-line.
“The O-line and D-line work out together and its competitive because they are always challenging each other whether it’s in drills, in the weight room,” Brown continued.
That work in the weight room under Joseph’s tutelage served a huge purpose in the off-season.
“They saw the O-line and the D-line both started picking up. It’s been a process of three years. We’re not exactly where we want to be but if you want to talk about why we’re playing better, it starts with our strength staff,” Brown said.
“It set off a great off-season work for everyone,” said offensive guard James Gmiter. “We’re always competing and you can’t win without either of us. The rest of the team seeing how much work we put in really kind of spread.
“Once they started seeing that, everyone else started to pick up on it and everyone started trying to compete, like the receivers and the DBs, to get better.”
This past week’s upset of No. 22 Iowa State owed a lot to Joseph and his staff.
“It was totally emphasized that for us to compete against elite teams in this league, and Iowa State is an elite team, then we were going to have get stronger and more physical,” Brown said. “Mike and his staff did an incredible job of that.”
