MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s two highest profile players — center Zach Frazier and defensive tackle Dante Stills — were named to the 2022 All-Big 12 first team on Wednesday while wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who announced earlier in the day that was bypassing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, was named to the second team.
Frazier, out of Fairmont Senior High, moved up from second team All-Big 12 honors last season, and Stills, also from Fairmont Senior, a feat in itself for a small high school from West Virginia, just 15 miles from campus, was selected first team for the second consecutive year.
Frazier has two years of eligibility left while Stills will be included in the NFl draft.
Here is a list of the those honored as Big 12 Players and Coach of the year:
Offensive Player Of The Year: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.
Defensive Player Of The Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr.
Offensive Newcomer Of The Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr.
Defensive Newcomer Of The Year: Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.
Offensive Freshman Of The Year: Richard Reese, Baylor, RB
Defensive Freshman Of The Year: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S
Special Teams Player Of The Year: Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr.
Offensive Linemen Of The Year: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr.
Defensive Lineman Of The Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.
Chuck Neinas Coach Of The Year: Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year) #
Mountaineers named to honorable mention were defensive back Jasir Cox, freshman running back CJ Donaldson, whose season ended with a broken ankle, wide receiver Sam James, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, linebacker Lee Kpogba and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.