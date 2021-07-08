MORGANTOWN — It really didn’t need any documentation to make it a reality, but the fact that this year’s West Virginia defense belongs to Dante Stills came on Wednesday afternoon when the league’s media recognized him by making him the only Mountaineer to be named to the Big 12’s Preseason All-Conference team.
No, he wasn’t the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year as was his older brother, Darius, last year but the recognition rings just as loud on a defense that lost not only Darius, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, but linebacker Tony Young III to the NFL and transfers Tykee Smith and Darius Miller to SEC teams
Smith went to Georgia where he well may be the best safety in America and Miller, who had an unexpectedly strong season in 2020, is now at Auburn.
And so it is that Stills inherits the defense as the senior and he plans to grab the leadership role, much as older brother Darius did for his senior year.
“I like this role. Who doesn’t want to be a leader? I’ve always wanted to be the leader. This is my opportunity since I’m technically the old guy now,” Stills said in the spring.
“As a senior, you are in that role,” Stills of the leadership role. “It’s not automatic, but I’ve played the last three seasons. It’s not hard. I’ve had that type of guidance from the older guys. Through the years I learned from them about how to be vocal and to be there for my guys. If they have any questions, I’m there to answer them right off the bat.”
In a way, this will be a whole new experience for Dante Stills. Only during his senior year in high school was he without Darius beside him, Darius having moved on to WVU as a freshman.
He knows he will miss him but sees some good in it, too.
“Darius was always the guy in my ear to make sure I was focused,” Dante said. “Now, I got to do it myself and that will help me be a leader. You have to lead yourself before you lead others.”
He has to do it his way, too. He can’t be thinking ‘what would Darius do?’ or be missing his brother’s guidance.
“I can’t think of it like he’s not here,” Stills said. “If I think about it like that everything is going to turn sideways. I have to move forward and lead the guys.”
That’s what all-conference players do.
There’s something still to be built at West Virginia as head football coach Neal Brown moves into his third season, having gone from 5-7 to 6-4 with a bowl bid last year despite being in a difficult position for rebuilding due to the COVID-19 virus.
“My main goal coming into my junior year was that I wanted to leave after it was over, that I wanted to be a three-and-out guy, but throughout the season I wasn’t performing at the level I thought I should have,” Stills said. “I was playing good but my stats weren’t showing it.”
Stills finished the year with 35 tackles and just two sacks. Seven players on the defense had more tackles than he did and he knew there was more inside him that he had to bring out before heading to the NFL, so it didn’t take him long to decide to return for his senior season.
“I felt I didn’t do as much as I needed to in order to be at the level Darius is going to next year,” he said. “I felt it was best for me to stay another year and work and work and work so I can be at that level next year.”
Oddly, this year the WVU defensive line doesn’t figure to have any drop off as Akheem Mesidor, who earned freshman All-American honors last season, replaces Darius Stills and creates a dynamic duo with Dante Stills.
“He’s a baller. I was a freshman All-American and last year, when he was a freshman, he asked me how many sacks I had my freshman year. I told him I had three, but you are going to beat that record for sure. He did.”
Stills understood the question.
“As a freshman, you are going to be nervous. I told him you have no reason to be nervous. This year he will be better than last year and it will be very exciting, for sure,” Stills said.
As a freshman, Mesidor had 32 tackles with five sacks, leading the team in that department.
Once again, WVU faces an uphill battle in the Big 12, going to war with just Stills as a preseason all-conference player while Oklahoma had nine players selected and Iowa State eight in what looks to be shaping up as a two-team race.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a sophomore, was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Iowa State senior linebacker Mike Rose was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
