MORGANTOWN — There were so many images to carry forward from West Virginia’s 38-31 opening loss to Backyard Brawl rival Pitt, flashes of greatness to dark scenes of frustration.
Much of it, of course, was wrapped around wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who played his best game as a Mountaineer only to have to leave it shrouded in the fog of the one play he didn’t make.
But on this night before a record Pittsburgh sports crowd — and, yes, that includes the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Pitt itself — the images keep flashing through a tired mind trying to get a good night’s sleep.
JT Daniels finally giving WVU a quarterback who had no limit upon what he could accomplish in the new offense that offensive coordinator Graham Harrell brought with him; freshman man/child CJ Donaldson doing one amazing thing after another after a 44-yard burst through the line on his initial college football rush; cornerback Charles Woods being helped from the field with an injury that certainly affected the Mountaineers’ pass defense; Mike O’Laughlin shaking off a 2021 season-ending injury that limited his participation in the pre-season but who made one of the game’s big plays while out there for more than 50 snaps; and finally the sour dose of defeat that was on the face of every Mountaineer walking to the locker room when the evening finally ended.
But perhaps the most lasting image is one that symbolized what the entire evening came to ... an evening where WVU showed itself to be highly motivated, much improved, playing well enough to win but, in the end, getting nothing more than another loss on its resume.
That image grew out of a play that was made by All-American defensive tackle Dante Stills, one that left him with nothing on the stat sheet but what is classified as a “quarterback hurry” ... not a tackle, not a sack.
The image is of him bursting through the Panthers’ offensive front, of quarterback Kedon Slovis seeing him and beginning a white knuckled retreat ... five yards, 10 yards, rolling right, racing toward the sideline, one eye on Stills, one downfield.
He finally chucked the football out of bounds, which was the only thing that kept him from not racing right out of the stadium and into the Rivers Casino across the street.
This was part of what well may have been Dante Stills’ greatest game as a Mountaineer, a game that Stills had admitted coming into it that as a West Virginia kid meant more to him than any he had played.
He called the Backyard Brawl a game “I have waited my whole life to play in. This isn’t a team thing, this is a state thing.”
And it was a personal, family thing.
His father, the great Gary Stills, had played in the Backyard Brawl and also knew what it was like not to play in it due to injury. His brother, Darius, came along in the years when the series was suspended. And it looked as if Dante would miss it, too, as he could have gone to the NFL last year before the Brawl was reinstated.
It would be wrong to say he came back to play in it, but it dangled out there as an extra incentive to his surprising decision to return. First off, he wanted to show the NFL he had what it takes to play in the league, and put the finishing touches on his game.
And this was the launching pad.
Stills was faster, stronger and mostly smarter than he was a year ago. He had incorporated into his game all that the NFL wanted to see from him and when PFF’s ratings on performance in the opener were released, Stills was head and shoulder pads above anyone else on the Mountaineers’ defense.
His rating was 87.6.
Next closest was linebacker Jared Bartlett at 74.7.
Stills finished the game with six tackles, two for losses, with 1.5 sacks, that one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.