MORGANTOWN — It doesn’t seem to matter where you get your news from, social media, newspapers, radio, television, your next-door neighbor or the guy sitting next you at the bar.
If it’s sports your talking, it is an endless stream of criticism over either the transfer portal or players leaving teams early to enter the NFL, the NBA or the MLB draft. The criticism is often venomous in nature, villainizing players who just a month or two earlier were heroes in one’s eyes.
But every so often someone comes along who understands what college sports is all about, about how it is there for the fans, for the city, for the state, for the school and, for them. It doesn’t offer the pot of gold that is used to lure them into decisions to leave or to simply get them more playing time, playing time they didn’t earn elsewhere.
There is that one player whose love of state, of team, of family and whose understanding that it isn’t always about them, a player who doesn’t want to take the next step until he’s really ready for it.
In these parts of the world, that player is West Virginia’s All-Big 12 defensive tackle Dante Stills, who stunned nearly everyone this year when he decided to return for his super senior season, an extra year brought about by the COVID pandemic.
While everyone assumed it was a foregone conclusion the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota would be his final collegiate game, Stills — a former Fairmont Senior High standout — offered up a hint before the game that he was wavering.
“I’ve still got to figure that out. I’m still thinking. It’s going to be personal because I know in my four years I’ve done some damage, but if it wasn’t good enough, then I’ve got to step it up. It’s going to be very personal if I have to come back,” he said.
Personal?
So much was going through his head.
His brother, Darius, had come out after his senior year and went into the draft and was passed over. Could that have affected him?
He is close with his mother. Would she play a role? He is a West Virginian. How could that enter in? His team had not lived up to expectations, leading him to admit that there was unfinished business.
And his game. Was he ready for the NFL? He felt he had to study that.
And so, on Saturday, he laid out the emotions, the thoughts, the processes he went through to decide to postpone entering the NFL and try to put a fitting finish on his collegiate career.
It began in the film room.
“I went back and watched all my own film of all the game,” he said. “I did my own self-evaluation and I was like ‘I could have done better here, here, here and here.’ What the scouts were telling me was matching up with what I watched.
“I needed to become more consistent and run to the ball more every play. I wasn’t doing that. You see the sacks, the TFLs and think, ‘He’s good enough, but there’s a lot more stats in a game that they want that I didn’t show.”
Did Darius’ experience play a role in the decision?
“No, but yes,” he said. “What I got back from the scouts showed what it showed. In my mind, I wanted to enter [the draft] differently, a different way.”
It was amazing, really, how analytically he went about it, changing his attitude.
“At the beginning of my senior year, I wanted to leave,” he said. “Things change. Now I’m back, having fun with my guys, joking, clowning with my boys during spring ball. But, it’s a business here, it’s a business with the NFL. You can do it with the NFL, but at any time you can be gone.”
There was another change during the year, the growth of NIL and the opportunity to make money while playing college football, to get a car, to represent a restaurant, to make appearances.
“The NIL had nothing to do with it. Zero. I just felt coming back was the best choice,” he said.
So how did he approach it?
He, his dad, Gary, a decade long NFL veteran and one of the all-time great WVU defenders; his mom, and Neal Brown got together and met.
“My mom didn’t care which decision I would make. She understood the whole idea is to make it to the next level, but she loved that I came back so you can be here with me again,” he said.
And what did Brown have to say. Did he try to talk him into staying?
“Getting off the ball, making sure I’m doing my technique right. I’m playing smarter this year rather than just running around,” Stills said. “I know where the pieces go, where I need to go. I know all the positions on the D-line, all the technique.
“I want to be more consistent. I feel I can make sacks and big plays, way more than I did, and it’s all about that.”
“On decisions like that, I stay out of it,” Brown said. “All I do is present data. Our role as coaches is to present the data we get. Myself and our scouting department and through different connections in the National Football League we try to present data as we’re given it.
“I’m not involved in the NFL. I don’t pretend to know how they are evaluating guys for the draft, but we can ask questions and we know enough people attached to the All-Star games and the NFL to give a pretty good representation of where we think he could potentially go.”
“We went over the projections and what the scouts said about me and we took all that into consideration,” Stills said. “At the end of the day, they all wanted me to do what I wanted to do. They all trusted me.”
They were right as Stills approached it analytically.
“Hearing feedback, watching the film, I felt I needed to come back to prove myself one more year,” he said.
Stills understands that the NFL is a different world.
“Sacks don’t matter to them. It’s all about how you play ... footwork, hand placement, consistency, shedding off blocks — very important — and going back watching film I didn’t do that. There were plays where if I made them could have changed the game,” he said.
After the meeting, Brown told him to “do what you want to do. I’m all for it. If you want to leave, it’s OK. If you want to stay, I think that’s great.”
Stills didn’t rush to a decision.
“I talked to some people for a couple of days,” he said. “And I wanted to be along and go over my own thoughts.”
And one thought was always there, and that was that his time at WVU wasn’t complete.
“I feel West Virginia deserves a championship,” he said. “I grew up here and saw a lot of greats go through here. I want to have that feeling that we were finally champions. We haven’t had that feeling in a while. Last year we lost in a bowl game. We didn’t have a great record.
“This year is all about improving that.”
