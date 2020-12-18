MORGANTOWN — Which is harder to do in athletics?
A. Being expected to be the best at what you do and being able to fulfill those expectations.
B. Coming off a season in which you failed to reach expectations and being able to make amends.
C. Coming in new without any big expectations other than your own and living up to them.
The answer may be all of the above and as the Big 12 named its all-conference team and gave out its year-end awards on Thursday, it honored one West Virginia player from each category.
Nose guard Darius Stills, the senior out of Fairmont, was named the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and let no one down as he was named first team for the second straight season and was honored as the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Running back Leddie Brown, a junior out of Philadelphia — a year ago struggled in a three-headed running game that never got unwound and that failed to gain so much as 1,000 rushing yards for the entire season —joins Iowa State’s Breece Hall, the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, in the backfield of the All-Big 12 first team.
Linebacker Tony Fields, a transfer from Arizona, moved seamlessly into the Mountaineers’ defense and made people start thinking of David Long again as he became not only a first team All-Big 12 player but the Big 12’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Here are the individual awards handed out by the conference coaches, who could not vote for their own player:
Offensive Player Of The Year: Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, So.
Defensive Player Of The Year: Mike Rose, Iowa State, LB, Jr.
Offensive Newcomer Of The Year: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, WR, Jr.
Defensive Newcomer Of The Year: Tony Fields II, West Virginia, LB, Sr.
Offensive Freshman Of The Year: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB
Defensive Co-Freshman Of The Year: Isheem Young, Iowa State, DB,Khari Coleman, TCU, DL
Special Teams Player Of The Year: Trestan Ebner, Baylor, KR/PR, Sr.
Offensive Linemen Of The Year: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, Jr.
Defensive Lineman Of The Year: Darius Stills, West Virginia, Sr.
Chuck Neinas Coach Of The Year: Matt Campbell, Iowa State (5th season)
Stills has made it to the semifinal round of the 2020 Lott Impact Award given to the college football’s top defensive player on and off the field and to the semifinal round for the Senior CLASS Award.
Stills, who was double blocked most of the time this season, collected 22 tackles, 11 of them solo stops, and had 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for losses, while also adding an interception.
Leddie Brown went from 367 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown last year to a team leading 945 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs this season. He has 1,145 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns with one game left to go in the season.
Brown will go into a bowl game ranked No 11 nationally in rushing and No. 18 in touchdowns scored. He averaged 105 yards rushing per game.
Fields II led the Big 12 in tackles with 88 and is tied for No. 2 nationally among active players with 375 total tackles, No. 3 in assisted tackles with 160 and No. 4 in solo tackles (4.60) and tackles per game (8.15).
Fields had five games this season with 10 or more tackles.
Four Mountaineers earned second-team honors: wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., offensive lineman Mike Brown, true freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and redshirt safety Alonzo Addae.
If there was any oversight, it was that WVU safety Tykee Smith did not make either the first or second team but was on the honorable mention list with center Chase Behrndt, true freshman offensive lineman Zach Frazier, defensive back Dreshun Miller, defensive linemen Dante Stills and Jeffery Pooler and offensive lineman Brandon Yates.
