Fairmont's Darius Stills named Big12 Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN — No one ever accused Darius Stills of having small feet.
After all, you need a substantial base when you have to carry 282 pounds on a 6-foot-1 frame.
But you might have pardoned him because he always was hearing he had big shoes to fill, especially in his family, where his father, Gary, was one of the greatest pass rushers in West Virginia history and went on to have a decade-long NFL career while his younger brother, Dante, was considered a more prized prospect than he, even though he was a year behind him.
When Dante ended the mystery and announced that he and his four-star ranking would follow Darius, a three-star recruit, to WVU it was heralded when he came out of Fairmont Senior High as the top in-state recruit that Dana Holgorsen had landed during his tenure as WVU coach.
But now, the shoe is on the other foot as Darius completed a remarkable rise to the top being named not only the lone Mountaineer on the either the first team offense or defense in the Pre-season All-Big 12 football team selections by the media, but was named the league’s Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year.
Now Dante, who remains a tremendous professional prospect as he enters his junior year, will have his brother’s shoes to fill should he decide to return next season, an event that many consider unlikely as the two Stills brothers seem destined to head into the NFL together.
Darius is the third Mountaineer to be named a preseason player of the year, joining quarterbacks Geno Smith in 2012, the season WVU joined the conference, and Will Grier in 2018.
The league awarded the Offensive Player of the Year Award to Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who made headlines earlier in what has been the most difficult off-season in history, when he chastised his coach Mike Gundy for wearing a One America Network T-shirt.
OAN is a far-right network that is strongly behind President Donald Trump.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler also has some big shoes to fill as he replaces consecutive Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and then Heisman contender Jalen Hurts last year as the Big 12’s Pre-season Newcomer of the Year.
Darius Stills came on the scene at WVU in 2017 and it was expected that he would redshirt but Holgorsen and defensive coordinator Tony Gibson got him into eight games and he was quite impressive.
The following spring, Holgorsen expressed excitement about him.
“He’s a real guy,” the coach said. “He looks like a real guy to me. I don’t really like before they make actually make real plays in games, but he’s harder to block than the guys that we’ve had at that position in years past, so I’m excited about him.”
And Darius never let Holgorsen or Gibson down. In 2018, his sophomore year, he had 12 tackles, 3.5 for a loss and recorded his first collegiate sack against Syracuse.
But if those numbers seem modest, consider that the WVU defense had him on the nose and did not feature the defensive front making tackles.
That changed last year when Neal Brown came in and Stills had a breakout season, recording 41 tackles, 23 of them solo tackles, 13.5 for losses with seven sacks.
He and his brother, Dante, terrorized ball carriers and quarterbacks. Dante had 23 tackles as a sophomore, 10.5 of them for a loss while also recording seven sacks.
“The change of defensive schemes was probably as good for Darius Stills as anybody in our program because what we’re doing now really allows him to showcase his talent,” Brown said as WVU headed into last season.
While Stills obviously has the respect of the conference media, WVU’s team apparently doesn’t with only one selection on the first team. Oklahoma and Texas each had five picks, Oklahoma State four, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Iowa State three each while TCU and Kansas had two and WVU and Baylor one each.
Don’t, however, be surprised if Dante doesn’t join his brother as post-season all-Big 12 players — if the season is played — while such players as Josh Chandler, Jeff Pooler, Tykee Smith, T.J. Simmons and Sam James all could blossom in the second year of Brown’s offense.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
