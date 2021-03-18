MORGANTOWN — Funny how it works out sometimes.
You come to a crossroads in your life, as Darius Stills did on Thursday as West Virginia held its annual audition for NFL scouts and general managers known as Pro Day, and as you go out onto the field to run a 40 or do the shuttle run or the standing broad jump or the vertical jump you are alone.
Just you and what’s inside your head.
Here it is, you spent your whole life in a team game and you have come to lean on teammates just as they lean on you, but come the moment of truth it’s you against the world.
Only West Virginia’s star defensive lineman never did feel that way, for his team was his family — his father, Gary, one of WVU’s greatest pass rushers ever and a decade long NFL player, and his mother, Janeen Floyd, who has been there to raise him and guide him to this moment and certainly isn’t backing off now that it’s here.
While that gave him strength, he admits it could not erase the nerves.
“For sure there were nerves,” he said. “I prepared for this my whole life and the day was here and I feel like it came really quick.”
Those days at Fairmont Senior High, those days at WVU, the honors like Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, they were from the life he was leaving as now he was trying to put himself in a position to embark on an NFL career, knowing he was feeling the same emotions his father had all those years ago and his brother, Dante, will feel at this time next year.
But now he’s at the doorstep of fame and fortune, a potential life changing and life making experience and he feels he’s ready for it, not just as a football player but as a person because of the backing he has gotten along the way.
“My dad helped me a lot during the process,” Stills said. “My mom did, too. Dad helped a lot with the financial part of it, making sure I know not to spend it all.”
And your Mom?
“She helped me with the emotional side of it, making sure I know God is with me. I worked very hard to get to this moment and He was with me the whole time,” he said. “If you know my Mom, she wants to make sure her baby boy is doing well. And Dad, he’s a realist about being a man, a mature man.”
And there was West Virginia, too. They took a chance on him and helped him grow into a star college player and more.
“It prepared me 100%. Mike Joseph being here the whole college career and showing me how hard you have to work in order to succeed. People come into college not really knowing what you have to do. With Coach Mike, it’s more being a man, and being a man is being more accountable for your actions.
“We all mess up but if you admit it people respect you more. You have to work hard to overcome adversity.”
Stills didn’t mess up much. The way he has conducted himself as a family man, a student, an athlete and a role model has merged into exactly what the NFL seems to be looking for if they can get by the idea that he is something of an undersized defensive tackle.
“It benefitted me a lot in terms of maturity, it helped me realize a lot in terms of leadership and being the best ball player I could be mentally to take me to the NFL,” he said.
As Stills jumped through the NFL hoops, he realized they were looking for something more than just a football player, although in the end that is the bottom line. But they were looking at the total person and what makes him tick.
“We take a lot of psychological tests. It helps a lot. You see how serious the NFL really is. They are investing a lot of money and they don’t want somebody off the street making bad decisions playing for them,” he said.
He understood they could see on film his football skills and now, after Pro Day, they have measurable data about his physical make up.
But if they were looking, they saw a kid who cared not only about football, not even just football and family, but also about his team.
That was obvious when he decided to play in what really was a minor bowl game that wound up being against Army at a time when many potential draft picks were opting out on bowls to protect from injury and get ready for the draft.
“I won’t say it only helped me in their eyes, but also in my eyes and my self-respect. Just playing in that game, knowing I could get hurt, one wrong snap and it could mess up my career but I had a chance to go out and help my teammates, so I didn’t care about that.
“Playing Army made it a more difficult decision than if we were playing any other team but they come of the ball and try to cut you. I knew I could help my team the best by playing.”
Stills showed up down 12 pounds from his playing weight of 290 last season.
“At the end of the season, I was at 290ish. I went to Florida for two months and did a lot of training, a lot of position-specific things, and I got down to 278. I spoke to a lot of teams and they want me to gain the weight back, which I will, but I was training for this, “The Underwear Olympics,” as they say,” he said, speaking of Pro Day events.
He said he believes he’ll back to Florida now that this is out of the way, but will lay back at home first, which is so like him.
“For the next week I’m just going to be with my family as much as I can. This is the only time I’ll have with my family before I’m off to play football, God knows where. I just want to stay with my family and cherish the time while I have it,” he said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.