MORGANTOWN — You often hear about athletes from one sport playing golf, sometimes getting pretty good at it.
Jerry West was a scratch golfer. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz toyed with playing professional golf. Rick Rhoden, another one-time pitcher, did make a living golfing. The other day a video of Steph Curry making a hole-in-one went viral on social media.
And, of course, even football players have been known to take up the game seriously, the most successful being the former quarterback Tony Romo.
But Zach Frazier playing golf?
C’mon, the man is an All-American football center at West Virginia, listed at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds. That’s John Daly like numbers, spread quite differently, we might add.
If he was going to take up a second sport, you’d figure it would be wrestling, but Frazier’s done that and is a three-time state heavyweight champion from Fairmont Senior High.
The truth is there’s no similarities between golf and football except that out-of-bounds hits penalize you.
But the man can play golf.
Don’t take it from me. Take it from WVU quarterback Garrett Greene, who went out with him just before camp opened.
They challenged each other and the perplexing Pete Dye layout in Bridgeport in a charity event.
“Zach is a phenomenal golfer,” Greene came back saying. “Watching him hit a ball is special.”
Greene said he got Frazier on this day, but the scores were eye-popping at 81 and 82.
“If me and Frazier played 10 times, it would be 5-5,” Greene said.
Naturally, you assume, Frazier hits the ball out sight ... by that we are speaking of distance, not into the woods or lakes.
You’d be surprised.
“Probably the best part of his game is his touch around the greens, which is shocking for that big a guy. His touch is phenomenal,” Greene said.
Frazier concurs with the assessment. When asked during what was supposed to be a football interview session on Friday afternoon what his favorite club is he answered not the driver but, instead, “probably my wedges. I like chipping and stuff like that.”
He can hit it far now.
“I have hit some really far,” he said, “but on average abut 250. I don’t try to kill it. I try to swing smooth.”
The biggest challenge for Frazier probably comes trying to equip him.
“I have to extend the clubs a little bit, have bigger grips,” he said.
And, as far golf shirts and knickers ... well, knickers are out but let’s just say XXX isn’t big enough for No. 54.
So how did Frazier get into golf?
“It all started during COVID when we really didn’t have anything to do,” he said. “That was something you could do outside. We started golfing a lot then and since then it’s been a good, relaxing thing to do, a chance to get away a little bit.”
One would suspect he went to a pro or WVU golf coach Sean Covich, but no. He’s kind of a do-it-yourself golfer.
“I played baseball, but that doesn’t help much. I learned probably YouTube videos, I guess,” he said.
It was quite an off-season for Frazier. His spring saw him rehabbing an injury, which wasn’t easy on him but it did give him time to work on his game some and to get married.
The offensive line now has three married players — Frazier, Michael Yates and newly, newly-wed Doug Nester.
“It hasn’t changed my life yet,” he said.
There are, of course, other Mountaineers players who play golf but don’t count running back CJ Donaldson Jr. among the country club crowd.
“Garrett and Nicco, they asked me to come but I don’t like to embarrass myself,” he said.
So, he has migrated to another sport.
“I stick to bowling because if I roll a gutter ball, I can always say the ball slipped but if I get a strike, I can say ‘I’ve been doing this forever,” he joked.
