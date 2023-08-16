MORGANTOWN — There has yet to be a snap played in the 2023 college football season, not a pass thrown or a block thrown in anger, but West Virginia’s center Zach Frazier, out of Fairmont Senior High, has landed two new preseason All-American honors.
A day after being named to the Lombardi Award watch list, the award that goes to the best offensive lineman in the country at season’s end, Frazier was named to Sports Illustrated’s and The Athletic’s preseason teams.
Frazier already had gained first team All-American honors from Athlon Sports and second team All-American mention on the Walter Camp and Phil Steele All-America teams.
The 6-3, 310-pound junior allowed only one sack last year, going through 11 games without giving one up, as he became an All-Big 12 performer.
Frazier is one of two centers named on the teams, joined by Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran, which should set up an interesting run through the season battling for first-team All-America honors in addition to the Rimington Award, given to the nation’s top center.
Dan Mozes of West Virginia is the only Mountaineer to previously have won that award in 2006.
Frazier has said that he will not be thinking about post-season honors or a potential NFL draft spot, only about helping WVU produce a winning season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.