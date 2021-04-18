MORGANTOWN — It was a fitting moment.
In the midst of West Virginia’s Saturday afternoon football media Zoom call, the Mountaineer center was at center stage as the center of attention.
Fitting?
Well, yes, for if West Virginia is going to grow into a nationally-ranked contender for the Big 12 championship, Zach Frazier may well be the key to the climb.
This is a modest, yet confident, highly skilled athlete out of Fairmont Senior High.
If quarterback is the team’s most important player, then the center is second most. No less a legend than Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown, who invented everything in the game from the face mask to the draw play and who founded not one, but two franchises — the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals — saw that when he was putting his Bengals together his first draft selection was Bob Johnson out of Tennessee.
Johnson played more than a decade in the league at center.
The tipoff as to what kind of athlete Frazier is came in high school, not on the football field, but the wrestling mats, where he was invincible as he rolled off state championships.
But there’s a lot of hot shot athletes who don’t make the next step unless they have that certain something and Frazier showed that off, too.
True freshmen rarely start in the offensive line, needing time to grow bigger and stronger and to perfect their technique while learning a new system.
Frazier not only started, but he started out of position, after James Gmiter came down with COVID-19 at guard, which forced the coaching staff to replace Gmiter for a while.
Their choice was Frazier.
“Switching to guard, it taught me to be versatile,” Frazier said when asked what the experience taught him.
As young as he is, he may not know how valuable that is in an athlete. You don’t want to be labeled a utility player when you have the promise and ability that Frazier has, but from a 19-year-old to say a 22 or 23-year-old when you enter professional ball you very well could change.
And certainly, the ability to play more than one position could make more than teams that only need a center, increasing the competition for your services.
But he certainly got more than just versatility out of starting during his freshman year.
“As a freshman, I’d say I grew a lot as a leader. I’m playing center now, and doing that I make the calls for the line. I’m using my voice and that’s something I haven’t had to do before. It’s something I’ve been working on,” Frazier said.
“As a player, I continue to work on my craft and really try to perfect my technique. I’m always working on it because it’s never good enough.”
You might notice that there is no boastfulness in the young man. He lets his on-field actions speak for him.
He saves his vocal chords for making the necessary calls a center must make.
“When you play guard you don’t have to make any of the Mike calls,” he said, the Mike being the middle linebacker. “When you play center you are pretty much in command of the whole line protection and run game. You have to be able to communicate a lot more.
Communication is a tricky thing and it is something that is built the year round, not even disturbed by the experimenting that goes on in the spring as players are tried at different positions, both to let the coach know what they can’t do and to let the players discover what they can do.
“The communication starts in the winter when we are working out together,” Frazier said. “That’s where we grow trust and relationships with the guys beside us and it doesn’t change just because we are moving guys around.”
Frazier’s development well may mirror the development of the WVU offense, for Brown seems to be building something that will first grow, then last over the years.
