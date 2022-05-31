MORGANTOWN — When you get a commitment from a Top 100 prospect, as West Virginia football’s program did from wide receiver Rodney Gallagher 3rd of Laurel Highlands High just across the state border between West Virginia and Pennsylvania, you expect that he has elite talent.
That shows up in every clip of the highlight tapes that are presented and, of course, it matters a lot.
But all too often the athletic talent is not what defines the heights he will reach.
You need more than game tapes to see into the soul of a person.
Even X-rays and MRIs don’t go deep enough.
So it was that we went off in search of the person who is Rodney Gallagher 3rd.
True, he is still in his teens, still has a year of high school before he can sign with West Virginia to begin his college journey, yet he offered up a glimpse of what he really is like when he announced that he is committing to WVU last week.
He was there with his father at the table but, more importantly, his mother was there, too, in the form a photo that he cherishes.
He would not let Crystal Gallagher, known in these parts better as Crystal Fields, the point guard on Fairmont State’s women’s basketball team from 1992 to 1994, miss this moment.
“Family means everything,” his father, Rodney, said at the ceremony. “I lost my wife and he lost his mom and the bond became even stronger. So, for him to go to West Virginia and us being right down the road, that means a lot.”
Now it’s true that Gallagher had offers both from Pitt and Penn State, which is also just down the road, but it wasn’t a country road.
WVU won him over because of that family tie that hangs over him, not as any kind of cloud, but instead as a bright star that shines on him.
On Memorial Day morning, I spoke with him on the phone and asked him how he sees himself as a person, which always carries weight in the development of a young man about to head off to college.
“I’m just a good guy to be around. I love to have fun with my family. I’m very laid back and like to do the right thing,” he said.
He seems to be following that as a road map for life.
Look at this way. When he made his decision, he opted to cancel any other official visits he had planned. Official visits are neat things for young kids about to head off to the college, a chance to see more of the world, be catered to and be told how good you are.
But he felt like he was violating some sort of ethical rule, so he cancelled planned stops at Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas.
“I knew where home was at,” he said in his announcement press conference. “I didn’t want to waste anybody’s time. I already knew where I wanted to go. West Virginia just my home.”
It was the family thing that grabbed him.
“That means everything to me,” he said Monday. “I really have praise for West Virginia’s staff. They have shown me love for the longest time and they showed me what family looks like outside of my actual family.”
Important in that was assistant coach Dantae Wright, who was the lead recruiter.
“Coach Wright is considered one of my family members now. He’s a great friend to my dad. He’s a great friend to my sisters, to my aunts, to my grandma. He’s just a great dude. I want to have him in my circle,” he said.
Ethical, family — it’s all part of the package. But there’s more, too.
He is selfless.
His future is as a wide receiver but he played quarterback at Laurel Highlands, where he doubled in basketball.
Nowadays schools try to get recruits to enroll early but WVU has agreed to allow Gallagher to play his senior year of basketball in high school.
“WVU coaches want me to play my basketball season here and I want to play it,” he said. “Get another championship and try to be even more legendary here in this community.”
Family, teammates, community.
Gallagher says his father got him started in football and basketball when he was 4. Basketball was not only his mother’s sport but his father’s, but he fell for football.
“Football was my first love. I started playing it when I was 4. My dad pushed me every single day when I was younger to do whatever it takes to be a great football player. I just fell in love with it,” he said.
And he understands that he is physically more suited as an slot receiver at 5-10 and 160 pounds.
“I love basketball,” he said. “The majority of my family played it. It’s a great game. But there comes a day when you see where your future really can be.
“In today’s basketball game, it’s very hard for a 5-10 guy to make it. In football, I have a better chance at my height and weight as a receiver. I think my future can be special on the football side.”
His idol also wore a Mountaineer uniform. You might remember him. His name was Tavon Austin and there are comparisons between the two.
“That’s a guy I want to chase after,” he said. “I know it’s big shoes to fill, but I’m going to work myself up to that level or even better. I am going to do everything I can to get up there. He had a great quarterback and another great wide receiver with him in Stedman Bailey.
“I really want to strive to get up there and be on that level or better.”
He believes he possesses the same skills that allowed Austin to do things others couldn’t.
“He had a great football IQ. He could see everything develop before it actually developed. That’s what impressed me the most. I feel like that’s one of my key factors. I can see things develop before they actually do develop,” he said.
And finally, you ask Gallagher what he wants to get most out of WVU and he doesn’t talk about skyrocketing to the NFL. He doesn’t talk about NIL benefits or fame and fortune.
“I just want to win. I just want to do everything I can to have a great career at West Virginia for three or four years. I want to put West Virginia’s future up there and will do whatever it takes. The class coming in is very special and we are trying to make it better and better. The future is bright in Morgantown,” he said.
