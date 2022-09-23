MORGANTOWN -- The lasting images of Joe Mazzulla as a basketball player at West Virginia University are blurred, rust covered flashes of a dozen years ago.
They are first of a left-handed point guard who couldn't raise his left arm above his shoulder, something that would be considered a detriment in the game of basketball, especially on someone just 6-foot-2.
He was one of those players whose heart was much bigger than his talent. His talent was good enough to play well at the major college level but no one ever confused him with Michael Jordan, let alone, Bill Russell.
Yet all of a sudden, he is now in a position to be compared to the great Boston Celtic Russell, not as a player but as a coach for this week, in a career that has twisted its way crazily from Johnston, Rhode Island, through Morgantown and Fairmont, he reached something of a pinnacle as he was named interim coach of the legendary Celtics' franchise.
Head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season for violating a team policy involving a relationship with a female in the front office.
All of a sudden, the team was Mazzulla's, something he should be ready for, considering the crazy ways he moved front and center.
But let's first go back to the night of Dec. 3, 2008, in Oxford, Mississippi, when he was involved with in an on-court collision and injured his shoulder ... badly.
He missed the next game, tried to play the game after that but could hardly use his left arm and missed the rest of the season with what was diagnosed as a fracture of his growth plate, a rare injury and one that threatened his career.
For six months, unsure of his future, he worked two hours a day at 6 a.m. trying to get back. That's part of what the Celtics saw of him, this love of the game, determination, unwillingness to accept defeat.
"Joe struggled," coach Bob Huggins said to The New York Times in 2010. "He struggled a bunch. To not know whether you're going to play again and go in and go through the rehab, he was a little screwed up. Anyone who cares as much as he cares would have been."
This was a tortured time for Mazzulla, a time when he made his way onto the police blotter on a couple of occasions.
That, of course, has drawn a great deal of attention in New England with the announcement he would coach the Celtics, but the answer as to why it happened grew out of the injury.
You had to understand that Mazzulla has had a basketball in his hands since age 3, was the son of Dan Mazzulla, a player at Bryant College and professionally in Chile who became a coach, a man who nurtured his son's passion and emotion as well as his playing skills.
His father, who died a couple of years ago, publicly noted when Mazzulla was helping WVU to the Final Four, pointed out that during that period of time he suffered from "mood swings and depression."
Mazzulla described it this way to Pete Thamel of The Times:
"If you see me play and the passion and the emotion that I play with, not being able to play for such a long period of time, I didn't know where to release that. I couldn't find an identity and couldn't find an outlet."
In the 2008 Final Four, before the shoulder injury, Mazzulla unleashed his passion and emotion in upsetting Duke, 73-68, nearly putting together a triple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists against a team that featured Gerald Henderson, Greg Paulus, Kyle Singler and Jon Scheyer, who is the coaching news himself as the man who replaced Coach K.
At the end of that game, Mazzulla left a lasting impression on everyone as he went down and slapped the floor, mocking a tradition that had grown at Duke over the years.
Then, circumstances put him back into the nation's focus unexpectedly as he got back to playing in the Elite Eight of 2010. Starting point guard Truck Bryant was out with a broken foot, so Mazzulla had to increase his playing time.
He seemed to be in a mismatch against Kentucky's John Wall, who became an NBA star, but outplayed him with 17 points and a couple of assists before fouling out after playing a season-high 30 minutes of the Mountaineers' upset victory that got them to the Final Four.
Mazzulla's play was so unsettling to the Wildcats that their center, DeMarcus Cousins, at one point looked down at him and said, "Are you being serious right now?"
Mazzulla was destined to become a coach once he got playing out of his system. He worked under Huggins briefly, went to Glenville State as an assistant before joining former Huggins' assistant Jerrod Calhoun at Fairmont State.
When Calhoun moved on to Youngstown State, Mazzulla replaced him and went 43-17 in two years, once making the NCAA Tournament. Mazzulla was hired by Brad Stevens as an assistant with the Celtics in 2019, coached in the G League, then was carried over on Udoka's staff.
"I talked to everybody in the organization when I got hired, players included, and he got glowing reviews," Udoka said. "I didn't know much about him going into it, but I take the players' opinions at a high value and he was a guy that was a consensus yes.
"Somebody that they all worked with closely, believed in and understood his upside."
