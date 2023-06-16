MORGANTOWN — During his three-year career at West Virginia University, Ben Hampton threw a lot of pitches but on Thursday he threw the Mountaineers a curveball as he decided to transfer to Big 12 rival TCU.
That he was transferring at all caught the Mountaineers looking after he put together three years in which he pitched his way onto some all-time lists at the school.
But to transfer to TCU, the Big 12 Tournament champion the school that Coach Randy Mazey left to take the WVU coaching job a decade ago carried a certain sting with it, especially since TCU handed WVU the most painful loss of Mazey’s career.
In the finals of the Big 12 Tournament of 2016, the Mountaineers came back from a 9-0 deficit to carry a 10-9 lead into the ninth inning of the final game, only to have TCU tie the game in the ninth and win it in the 10th.
During his time at WVU, Hampton compiled a 17-11 record with a 4.62 career ERA. His 41 career starts rank 5th all-time at the school while his 17 wins are 22nd. He also is 17th in all-time innings pitched with 222 and tied for 19th in strikeouts with 203.
Hampton was the Mountaineers’ Friday starter through most of the year, starting off 5-1 on his way to a 5-3 season that included a 4.45 ERA.
But his final three starts were not what was expected. As Texas swept the Mountaineers to set up a three-way tie for the regular season title with those two teams and Oklahoma State, Hampton was knocked around after he was pushed back to Saturday rather than pitching the opener.
He retired only one batter while giving up four earned runs on three hits and two walks, and Mazey yanked him after just six batters.
Whether that had anything to do with his decision to leave is unknown, but he gave no indication he was any more upset with it than he should have been.
His final three starts against Texas, Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament and Ball State in the NCAAs saw him work only 9.1 innings while allowing 13 hits, 11 runs of which 8 were earned while walking and striking out four batters.
Mazey now has to replace both his Friday and Saturday pitchers next season as Senior Blaine Traxel’s eligibility has now expired, but he has promising arms, depending upon what transpires in the July Major League Baseball draft.
