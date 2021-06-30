MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins went through a season unlike any ever before in a coaching career that is stretching through four decades, the off-season that followed has offered no relief from the uncertainties that were born of a pandemic and the changing culture of collegiate sports.
If there is a return of normalcy for fans, there is a new reality for coaches and the people who play the game; a reality that creates an inability to not only plan long term, but even for the coming season, due to the move toward fluidity for players to shape their own college careers.
For Huggins it has been especially trying— for not only does he sit here trying to put together a roster without knowing if the glue that held his team together, Deuce McBride, will be with him or in the NBA, but whether one of his shooting guards, Sean McNeil, will return from his foray into the NBA draft protocol.
This is complicated, with a transfer portal which makes it easy to transfer out and just as easy to transfer in. Add in the uncertain status of Isaiah Cottrell, a versatile big man upon whom Huggins will lean heavily if he continues to heal from a torn Achilles tendon.
There was no news on McBride’s situation as Huggins addressed the media via Zoom on Tuesday, which is probably good news. It indicates he has not yet decided to leave the Mountaineer program despite predictions that he has elevated himself to late first-round draft status.
“Deuce has been really good,” Huggins said, referring both to McBride’s performances for the NBA teams and his communication with Huggins. “He called me last night or the night before and we talked for a while. it was more updating his workouts. He had had three of them and was talking about them.”
The All-Big 12 performer who surely would be among the favorites for Big 12 Player of the Year if he were to return did not offer any real guidance on what the future may hold.
“He said he’s keeping an open mind,” Huggins said. “He wants to do what’s in his best interest and we are all on board with that,” Huggins said.
The problem is it is difficult to figure out what is in a player’s best interest.
“Deuce has all the information,” Huggins said. “We have been very transparent with things. Take a Marcus Smart. If he came out after his freshman year at Oklahoma State, he was projected to be in a position to make about $600,000, which is good money.”
“But he didn’t come out,” Huggins continued. “He stayed and was taken higher and made more than $3 million.”
Huggins noted that the decision isn’t always to be based on money.
“The G League is a real thing and the NBA season starts way before the G League. Guys may hang around on an NBA roster for a while, might get a few minutes of playing time, but as soon as the G League opens they are down there. Now they are playing in front of 25 people and they turn on their TV and see their old college team playing at Allen Fieldhouse in front of 16,000 fans. What pride do you put on that?”
“And they have to consider there are really three drafts. There was no draft last year, so you have that carrying over into this year plus then there’s the Europeans who come over. There was a guy, can’t remember his name, who was projected in the first round and he sat there and you could see on his face the look ‘What’s going on here?’ as six or seven Europeans were selected before him.”
“That’s all a lot for a 19 or 20-year-old kid to think about.”
There’s something else, too, that plays into it, and it’s agents applying pressure, as happened with Derek Culver, who opted to leave early this year and go to the NBA.
“In general, there’s good agents, there’s bad agents,” Huggins said. “There’s guys who prey on young people. We’ve had that here. We had a guy come in a prey on young people. The saddest thing is every summer someone who left comes back and says to me, ‘Huggs, I wish I would have listened to you.’”
Huggins says he only cares that what they do is in their best interest.
“They ask me. I tell them and they listen or they don’t. These agents, that’s all they do. They are there 24-7. In Derek’s case, there were four of them. They kind of took turns talking to him about this and that. If you can imagine what making that kind of money is, what living that kind of life is, it’s a very exciting thing for them,” Huggins said.
“What isn’t exciting is when it doesn’t work out. Now they are scrambling to get one of them guys who book players to play in Europe or Japan or Russia.”
As Huggins spoke about his team for next year, you sensed he believes McNeil will be back, often referring to both Taz Sherman, who also tested the NBA, and him as he talked about next year’s team.
As for Cottrell, Huggins said he has made good progress and obviously believes the 6-10 forward is a key to next season, but he hasn’t been cleared yet for full workouts.
“He looks good but they haven’t turned him loose yet. He’s doing all the shooting drills. It’s a matter of running, stopping and starting drills.”
Meanwhile, Huggins has been building a versatile roster, adding transfers and freshmen with an eye on improving his team’s defense and passing, the two skills that let down last year’s team.
Huggins believes he has enough experience that he won’t have to put freshmen in key roles, even if McBride goes to the NBA, hoping to follow the path Jalen Bridges followed when he skipped prep school to redshirt.
“The best thing we did was redshirt a year and not play him,” Huggins said. “He could practice and instead of going to prep school and playing against kids, he came here and practiced against grown men. That helped him tremendously. We’ll probably do that with our two freshmen, let them grow up.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.