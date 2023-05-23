MORGANTOWN — Echoes of the early onslaught the Texas Longhorns heaped upon West Virginia's starting pitching in the final three games of the regular season have reverberated through the chambers of the third-seeded Mountaineers' baseball facility, leading Manager Randy Mazey to put his own neck in a guillotine with a daring, surprising choice for his starting pitcher for Game 1 of the Big 12 Tournament.
Mazey has reached out to a redshirt freshman who has never started a collegiate game to face sixth-seeded Texas Tech, the top offensive team in the Big 12, in an effort to see that his team does not fall behind as quickly and deeply as it did at Texas.
Game time is approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on ESPN+.
"We're gonna start David Hagaman on Wednesday," Mazey said, a pronouncement that was greeted with much surprise.
Against Texas in a series where WVU could have clinched the No. 1 seed in the tournament and a spot as a host of an NCAA regional, Carlson Reed, Ben Hampton and Blaine Traxel were scuffed around in the first two innings of each game as the Texans scored 18 early runs against WVU as they swept the series.
Rather than using his normal starting pitchers on short rest — although none had pitched very long in the Texas series — Mazey is gambling on a 6-4, 190-pound right-hander out of Egg Harbor, New Jersey.
Hagaman has been spectacular in middle relief, working 20 games with a 2.30 ERA in 31.1 innings of work. He has allowed only 16 hits and eight earned runs — five of them against Oklahoma State coming in one outing.
That means he allowed only three earned runs in his other 19 appearances and lately has been unhittable.
In his last six appearances, covering 13.1 innings, he has given up three hits, no runs, walking two while striking out 14.
The idea is, of course, is to try and keep WVU from falling behind early while having his starters ready for the second and third games of the double elimination tournament. The winner of the first game will face the winner of the Oklahoma State-Oklahoma game at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
What went into Mazey's thinking on this move?
"There's a lot of variables involved. I think we need to get off to a really good start and try to get to the middle of the game with a chance to win it," Mazey said, memories of Texas' early-game onslaught against the Mountaineers starters taking them out of each game early.
"Our starting pitcher has been good all year, but I'm just trying to line it up the best we can to give us the best opportunity to win games 1, 2 and 3."
Normally, you would expect Ben Hampton to be the starter, but against Texas he lasted just 28 pitches into the game, just three batters.
That, along with a tough start for Blaine Traxel and another by Carlson Reed, kind of forced Mazey into doing something different, something to shake things up. Hampton and Traxel allowed a combined 12 runs in just 5.1 innings.
"I have all the faith in the world in our starting pitching," he said, "but there's a lot that goes into it with matchups and setting things up for four or five days. We met as a coaching staff yesterday and figured this was our best chance to win the first game."
Hagaman faced Texas Tech once during the season and pitched 3.1 innings of shutout, no-hit ball.
The challenge is a great one for Hagaman though as not only is Texas Tech the highest-scoring team in the Big 12 with first baseman Gavin Kash the top power hitter in the conference with 23 homers and 79 RBIs.
WVU, of course, will try to get its offense back in gear behind national Player of the Year candidate JJ Wetherholt, the leading hitter among Power 5 schools with a .447 average with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 35 stolen bases.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.