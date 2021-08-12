MORGANTOWN — It was November 27, 1997.
Thanksgiving Day and the Philadelphia police officer had shined his badge and his boots, made sure every crease was in place in his uniform.
Surely, as he climbed aboard his motorcycle — which, too, was shined for the occasion — he was swelling up pride, much as he had to imagine he’d be swelling up food following the Thanksgiving Day feast.
But first he would be on duty with his fellow motorcycle police officers in the traditional Thanksgiving Day Parade, always an honor considering Philadelphia’s is the oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in the country.
He was on his way to his assignment when an automobile ran a stop sign at Bristol Street and Old York Road, plowing into him.
He was rushed to a hospital and while seriously injured, this U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was in his eighth year with the Philadelphia Police Department, was expected to recover.
But complications ensued and about two weeks after the accident he died.
Leddie Brown, Badge No. 9951, age 30, died.
You might recognize the name. Leddie is not a common first name. His nephew, Leddie Brown, uniform No. 4, is doing it proud both on and off the football field as West Virginia’s starting running back.
“He died two years before I was born,” Leddie Brown, the football player, acknowledged. “My dad named me after him.”
Leddie Brown, the police officer, was a role model. He served his country. He served his community.
His family loved him. His fellow officers loved him. His friends loved him.
On the 10th anniversary of his death, a police website posted a tribute to him. Some of the comments say all that need be said about the kind of person he was. They still come in:
—”I met Leddie in the 7th grade. We were friends till the end. Beautiful person inside and out — Debbie Renta, friend
—”Leddie was a good man as an officer. I worked with the 39th district years ago and I think about the good times we had. Missing him as a fine man and gentleman — Terry Brown, Philadelphia Police Department
—”Thinking about you today, cuz. I am continuing to honor your legacy in the PPD. I hope I am making you proud. Rest In Peace.: — Inspector Derrick Wood, Philadelphia Police
—”I just visited your grave again today. Every time the holidays roll around I get somber. You are still my best friend, my ‘Trooper’. I thank you for starting me in the right direction.. I would not be the man and father I am today. I love you, my friend.” --Septa Mc.
—”You were so much more to me than just a cousin You were my big brother, my protector, my friend The day you left us is one I’ll never forget. That day a part of me died as well, but I find comfort knowing you’re resting well in heaven with my Dad and aunt. I love you.” — Correctional officer Khadijah Mason
—”There is not a day that goes by that I don’t have some type of reflection of you. You were my ‘big little brother.’ I still keep a picture of you on the passenger side of my car because you always wanted me to drive. Miss you man. I really do. When I pass Highway Patrol Headquarters on Erie Avenue, I always salute in honor of you. You personified Highway ... tough, loyal, caring and friend to the end. — Sgt. Reuben Bolden, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Law Enforcement Unit
It’s sometimes difficult to carry around someone else’s name, a burden to live up to when someone has been so revered, but Leddie Brown accepts if for what it is and uses it in his favor.
“He inspires me,” Brown said. “He wasn’t a football player. He decided not to play, instead to be a police officer. But what I heard, he was a pretty good football player and I got to carry on his name and do something he could be proud of.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.