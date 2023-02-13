MORGANTOWN — A month and a day earlier, West Virginia’s football team had broken the entire state’s heart losing to Pitt, 13-9, in the final regular-season game of 2007; a game in which it had been favored by four touchdowns and was supposed to be nothing but a scrimmage on the way to a national championship.
There were 60,100 fans crammed into Mountaineer Field that evening, but we will focus on one of them now for this really is a story only he can tell.
He was 13 years old and a seventh grader, but he had access to the team as the son of an assistant coach, a coach who himself was a West Virginian, a football lifer.
Over the next week, so much had changed for Bill Stewart and his family, especially son Blaine, who now is living out the dream his father had lived, having their lives touched by Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach, and having advanced in the coaching profession to the role of an assistant coach at their own university, WVU.
Things happened quickly then. A day after losing to Pitt, head coach Rich Rodriguez, himself a West Virginian, had bolted for Michigan, taking some of his staff with him.
One staffer he didn’t take was Bill Stewart, who was named interim coach while a national search was to be conducted, given the unenviable task of getting this emotionally broken team ready to face powerful Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
Bill Stewart plowed forward, doing what he could to recapture the magic of that season past, magic produced by Pat White and Steve Slaton and Owen Schmitt and so many others ... and Blaine Stewart saw it up close and personal.
On the surface, Bill Stewart exuded confidence for his team and his players had bought in.
But there was a moment on that January 2nd night in Arizona that the Stewarts, father and son, were together alone and the true feelings came out.
“Before the game, I think it was right after the [Fellowship of Christian Athletes] FCA meeting, I was sitting in a room with just my dad and he said, ‘Don’t be embarrassed if this doesn’t go our way.’” Blaine said.
He’d already seen his son’s heart broken in the Pitt game and certainly didn’t want him to have it happen again.
“Me being very naïve, I didn’t think we were going to lose for a second,” Blaine Stewart, today the tight ends coach at WVU, said. “I just wanted to enjoy that entire process. I know my dad did, too. He just wanted to make people proud.”
Of course, Bill Stewart’s tone was very different with his players, forever caught on video as he made his pregame, emotional speech instructing them to “Leave No Doubt,” as the speech came to be known.
There are West Virginians who can recite the speech almost word for word today, such was the power of Stewart’s words.
Blaine Stewart was not in the locker room for the speech, but he does know that there was something about it that few people realize.
“I did not see that until it was on YouTube,” he said. “I told people this before, but my dad was not thrilled that it was filmed. He was pretty upset because he thought that was an intimate moment with the team but I sure am glad that it was filmed. I can go back and watch it when I need to. People speak so highly of it. I’m glad it’s around for people to look back on a special time not only in Mountaineer history but in West Virginia history.”
We all know what happened. West Virginia came roaring out of the locker room riding the emotion Stewart had built and buried the Sooners, 48-28.
“When I think back on the game, I think back on the happy emotions of everyone pulling together. It wasn’t just for my dad, but for the team. People were very prideful to go out there and win that game. It was just such a special moment that I will cherish forever.”
The younger Stewart sucked it all in.
“I remember being in the locker room after the game and then being in the press interview with my dad. That was really special,” he said. “I just remember the joy of a job well done with a lot of coaches who stuck around during the transition when they didn’t know where they were going. I respect each and every one of those coaches that stayed and help win that game, whether it be Calvin McGee — God bless his soul — or any of them who stayed.
“It was just really cool watching them walk out the doors after doing something so special that day that made a lot of people proud.”
That, of course, was not the end. A long, sleepless night lay ahead as the powers that be at WVU met into the early morning, convinced in part by Pat White that Stewart should be named to replace Rodriguez, something they did in a hurried press conference that delayed the team flight home.
“I didn’t go to bed until very, very late. I don’t think my dad went to bed at all,” Blaine said. “We went to the press conference, and that was pretty cool. It was a special moment for my mom, obviously my dad and myself.
“They’d worked a lot of places, obviously had their ups and downs, and it was very special. It was something you can’t describe. I remember flying home and the thousands of people who met us at the Puskar Center. It was great. My aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and all kinds of people.
“People were crying and hugging. It was one of those things I wish everyone could have experienced because I’ll never forget it. “
We all know that Stewart had three successful seasons, each with 9 wins, but change was in the air. A move to the Big 12 was on the agenda and Dana Holgorsen was hired as “head coach in waiting” to coach an interim year. That did not work out and Stewart was fired without coaching another game.
It wasn’t long before he suffered a fatal heart attack while playing golf with athletic director Ed Pastilong.
“He could have left, gone to the lake like a lot of football coaches do but he wanted me to stay at Morgantown High, play football, be a positive member of the community,” Blaine said. “I know how hard it was on him to watch what happened. The biggest lesson I learned from that was how to handle adversity. I thought he did it with class.”
Let’s bring Mike Tomlin into the story here. Bill Stewart had been head coach at VMI when Tomlin came there to play football and they had built a relationship that lasted through the years.
“I’m really thankful he and my dad had such a good, deep relationship. I heard a lot of great stories during my time with Coach T informally talk about the good old days when my dad was a young coach at VMI,” Stewart said.
“The biggest thing was that Coach Tomlin meant it when he came up to me at my dad’s funeral and said he would be there for me if I ever needed anything. ‘If you ever need anything, I’m only a phone call away,’ he said and he meant that.
“He would call me, checking on me when I was at James Madison University. I was thankful.”
And after he graduated James Madison, Tomlin helped him get into the coaching profession at the highest level, as an assistant wide receiver coach for two years, learning the craft and learning what makes Tomlin tick, giving him too deep reservoirs of coaching experience to draw upon.
“When I went there, I didn’t know upside down from inside out, just trying to figure it out. I was able to work with a lot of good coaches who taught me what I believe is the proper way to do it. I saw Coach Tomlin do it and everyone in the organization do things at the highest level,” he said.
“They are what every young coach should strive for as far as professionalism and doing things at the highest level.”
The main lesson?
“I learned several things from Coach Tomlin, but first was the level of consistency at which he operates. He has remained himself. His level of consistency was unmatched. He believes in his formula to build an organization. He never got too high or too low with wins and losses,” Stewart said.
Now, with spring football rapidly approaching, it’s time for Stewart to incorporate it all and become the coach people expect him to be with WVU.
