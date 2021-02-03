MORGANTOWN — Call this an appreciation, if you must, although it's not exactly the kind of appreciation you see in a basketball game.
See basketball is a game of numbers.
20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
It's a game of skill, often of beauty. Think of Michael Jordan or Pete Maravich or Jerry West or Oscar Robertson or Bill Russell. Think of James Harris' step back or LeBron James' entire repertoire of tricks.
Let me assure you, West Virginia's Gabe Osabuohien offers none of the above.
Yet you have to appreciate him. Certainly, his coach, Bob Huggins does, even if sometimes the beauty of his game is like watching a ballerina in combat boots.
Osabuohien, a transfer a year ago from Arkansas, doesn't mess with numbers.
In a game where offense is what's shown on the Top 10 plays of SportsCenter — a slam dunk here, a long 3 there, a behind the back pass, a buzzer beater, Osabuohien plays defense.
His most important stat isn't even a statistic you can find in the box score — deflections.
He leads WVU in deflections, passes that he has gotten his hands on, changing whatever it was the offense wanted to do.
On Tuesday night, as the Mountaineers won, 76-72, you look in the box score and it shows he had no points.
Zero. Zippo. Nada.
Yet he made the game's two biggest plays, one of them sacrificing his body to make.
Let's put his value another way. Down the stretch, in the final couple of minutes, the team's star, Derek Culver, was on the bench so Osabuohien could be on the floor.
"They were going to have five guards in there," Huggins said. "I don't want a 6-10 guy out there trying to guard them."
Nope, just a 6-8 guy name Gabe.
With 1:16 left in the game and WVU leading 74-72, Huggins put Osabuohien into the game. Thirty seconds later he was glad he did because he blocked an up-close shot by Solomon Young that could have tied the game and Iowa State wound up taking a shot clock violation.
Then, with just six seconds left in the game, Rasir Bolton came racing down the floor trying to get to the basket, but there was an immovable road block in his way by the name of Osabuohien.
The collision was the equal to anything that took place in Mountaineer Field all football season, except these guys weren't wearing much more than their underwear. They hit with a loud bang and both went to the floor.
"It was the play of the game, without question," Huggins said.
"Honestly, it was kind of scary," said Taz Sherman, who was right there. "Gabe already had hurt his hip in the game. That guy was going full speed and Gabe is a solid dude."
A hush fell over the arena as they waited for a call, charge or block.
Turned out it was neither. There was no call, even though Osabuohien had been hit harder than Joe Frazier ever hit Muhammad Ali.
The ball had come loose, rolled to Sherman, who picked it up and was fouled, making two free throws to clinch the game.
"Actually, it worked out better for us," Huggins said. "I thought it was a charge, but that would have given us the ball out of bounds this way Taz was shooting free throws."
And he is one of the league's best at that.
