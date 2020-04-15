How a player-led team comes together

MORGANTOWN – The ultimate goal for his West Virginia University football team, Neal Brown has stressed on more than one occasion, is to create a player-led environment rather than one where the leadership only flows down from the coaching staff.
Why is this important to him?
“There’s so many times in college football where the coaches aren’t around,” he said Tuesday. “In a normal calendar year, coaches aren’t part of your winter workouts, not there every day in the weight room, in summer they are not allowed in the workouts … so a lot of those opportunities where your team is getting built the coaches aren’t there.”
Well, you can multiply that maybe 100 fold with the disruption that has come to his team – and all others across the nation – through the COVID-19 pandemic that has put the sports world on hold. It created an interesting challenge for Brown and his staff, especially coming as it did.
He had gone through only one year with his team after replacing Dana Holgorsen in January 2109, following a successful four-year run at Troy in Alabama. This was a huge step up, of course, and he didn’t have a whole lot to work with, but his first season had to be considered a success, winning five games and being close to a couple of other wins.
The Mountaineers surged late in the year, showed improvement and were eager and ready when spring came.
“We are in such a better place than we were a year ago,” Brown said. “We had a really positive off-season. Our team chemistry is better, how we are working has made some big time improvements. I really like what we got going during the winter and then had two really positive spring workouts. Our guys flew around, our team speed was better.”
But then, after those two practices, sports and school were suspended.
That got him thinking of how to create this leadership from within culture when everyone was spread all over the country and what he came up with might be the main benefit to come out of the sorrow that has been heaped upon all of us.
What he came up with was using social media to tie his accountability teams together and he believes he has really hit on something.
“They can earn points for academics, community service and nutrition,” he said.
Nutrition?
Yes, nutrition. They provide pictures of their meals into an app that the nutrition people grade. They also have quizzes on the football they go over and they earn points. They earn points on their workouts.
But that’s individual stuff and Brown wanted more. He went to the social media people in the department and had them develop social media pages for each group to share with each other and the public.
“This week we added a social media component … the best post of the week judged through activity and points are given to the teams whose points are drawing the most activity,” Brown said. “In a normal setting we have strength and conditioning, football practice, off-season workouts but we can’t do that right now. That’s not a factor in it now.”
The idea, he says, is to create and provide a leadership opportunity, to build peer accountability, and third, to kind of have fun with it.”
See, to Brown, a team is only as good as its leadership from within.
“The best teams are driven by their leaders,” he said. “I didn’t think we’d be at the point where we are now. I thought it would be maybe this time next year that we got here based on what we did at Troy, but this pandemic has kind of forced us to be a player-led team.”
This lays a large responsibility on the captains of the leadership groups.
“What we are trying to do is build a relationship culture more than anything,” Brown said. “Our job as coaches is to take the player where they are currently at and coach them to where they are potential leaders. You have to close that gap, push them to where they could be.
“The way to do that with today’s student athletes is through relationships,” he said. “Those relationships are built on trust and know that you love and care for them other than just what number they wear.”
Brown sees today’s student athlete as being in a different place than when he was a student athlete at Kentucky and Massachusetts.
“Athletes are more educated now, and I mean by that in their role. They have more of a voice and they have more options,” he said. “That’s why relationships are so important now.
“They have to know you are pushing them from a good place, not just from wanting your team to be better, but because you want them to be better,” he continued. “Once you get that relationship, then you can push them and you can really coach them like you need to coach them. They understand that you are coaching them hard but you also love them hard.”
