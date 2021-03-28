MORGANTOWN — It was one of those drills that are run thousands of times at hundreds of campuses across America during spring football practice.
This time the campus was West Virginia University, the site Mountaineer Field.
The ball was placed around the 10-yard line and one wide receiver after another would break off the line of scrimmage, run a fade pattern as a coach lofted the ball high into the air.
The idea, of course, is for the wide receiver to go out, run his pattern, leap and catch the ball at the height of his jump and come down with his feet inbounds.
You see such plays in every game you watch, so you know it is a vital drill, yet the repetition can be boring but somehow they weren’t going to allow that to happen at WVU.
See last year, Mountaineer Field — or wherever the Mountaineers happened to be playing that week — was where completed passes went to die.
It wasn’t surprising to see the wide receiving corps have four, five or six dropped passes during games.
And as it is, they would always seem to be in critical situations.
So, that has been an area of emphasis since last season ended, which sounds simple enough, but how do you cure what seemed to be the contagious disease of the dropsies from making its way through the receiving corps and when do you, as a coach, become confident that you have cured what was ailing your receivers?
“I don’t know if you are confident that you have it fixed until you go out and do it in a game setting,” said Coach Neal Brown after the drill in which not one pass was dropped.
Catching a football really is no different than catching a baseball or basketball. It starts with the eyes, watching the ball in the air, which requires concentration. Footwork is vital to get you in position to catch the ball. Technique becomes part of the process and is built by repetition.
You need strength to keep the defender from going through you and strength in your hands to latch onto the ball as if your gloves were covered with flypaper.
Mostly, though, it comes down to confidence, belief that you will make the play and that starts with making the routine plays. When they are mastered, the spectacular plays follow naturally.
Brown believes he has players who can make such plays.
The main challenge for us is we have to do a better job of controlling our emotions and our response when things do go badly.
We can’t let one mistake or one dropped pass affect another play. We have to show growth.
Those guys have had great winters. The guys you saw today look different than when you saw them at the bowl game.
“We have talent in that room. It’s not a talent issue. We have to be more consistent,” he said.
He even has an idea of why the consistency wasn’t there for the likes of Sam James, Sean Ryan, Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown, Reese Smith and even the now graduated T.J. Simmons.
“We had to play a lot of those guys before they were physically ready,” Brown said. “Sometimes that’s good. Sometimes it’s not.”
He likes how they have matured, though.
“These guys have had great winters,” he said. “They put a lot of work in over the break on catching the ball.”
Hopes certainly are high for Winston Wright and Sam James, but the player who may take the biggest step forward is Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who last year caught 27 passes, three for touchdowns, while averaging 15.7 yards per catch.
“I thought he had a couple of nice plays in the fourth quarter of the bowl game,” Brown said of Ford-Wheaton after the spring’s first practice. “I think just consistency, his confidence. He’s uber-talented. He’s intelligent. He knows our offense inside and out.”
Because of all that, Brown is expected to take a large step forward.
“I think it’s time. I think he would tell you the same. I think he’s ready to take the next step.”
And if he does?
“I think he could be one of the better receivers in our league. I really do believe that,” Brown said.
And remember, the league Brown is talking about is the Big 12, where receivers seem to grow on trees.
