How to live through Saturdays without WVU football

MORGANTOWN — One of the great things about being a baseball writer, which occupied my life for 30 years, was the fact that there was a game almost every day.
Sometimes two games.
That meant there was something to write about every day.
Writing football, which I did covering the Bengals, the Browns and the Falcons in three different seasons proved to be more of a challenge, for there was a game every week, not every day, yet you needed to write a story or two every day, which was challenging.
It is no different in college football and it gets even worse when you have an off week, for then you have two weeks between games, which means you need some ingenuity to come up with ideas to fill the space and pass the time.
Which brings us to this story. West Virginia University fans live for football. They love their Mountaineers, live and die with them, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year it is a challenging season to be a fan, a shortened schedule with more bye weeks and, to date, with no live attendance and with restricted attendance expected to begin next week against Kansas.
So it was I began to wonder what Mountaineers fans do when they have a Saturday with no tailgate, no nine hours of radio coverage, no game home or away.
To be honest, I was worried that with the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings that the response to my asking would be little more than a steady stream of "Watch college football."
True, that certainly dominated the responses, headed by those who weren't doing anything other than watching the noon Texas-Oklahoma rivalry game.
But there are people out there willing to make the most of a non-football Saturday.
Jimmie Marshall, for example, said he was spending the day "racing my slot drag cars" and offered up a picture of one of them on Facebook.
Turns out everyone wasn't turning on the TV.
"Golf," said James Rucker, which is a pretty good way to spend a crisp autumn day with the leaves changing colors.
"Write," said Joshua Dwyer. Hope he does it better than I do.
Lance Lanny Deavers had a big day planned. "Taking my Harley for a ride through the country with some friends."
That would even work on a WVU football Saturday.
Don't know if Joseph Kozar is one of those friends, but he says simply "Harley time."
Certainly if you live in West Virginia nature is a great lure.
"Going for a hike and watching football," said Lana Morgan-Yost.
"Hike for a bit or maybe just do some fishing," said Josh Hoppengarner.
"Sit in my tree stand," was Matt McDaniel's plan.
"Headed to the mountains in WV to relax and maybe do some fishing," said Gregory Hunt.
"Take the dog for a nice walk and enjoy the fall season," said Page Sutton.
Some of you used the day to catch up on chores.
Gladys Williams was "working in her yard" after watching Oklahoma-Texas and Chris Ring was doing yard work until Clemson-Miami Saturday night.
Nature wasn't wonderful everywhere, as Matt McGucken noted. He lives in Baton Rouge, La., and his plans were simple.
"Clean up my yard after Hurricane Delta and wait for the power to come back on," he wrote.
Brian Roberts entertained himself by playing his guitar and Becky Lofstead, who once upon a time saw to it that WVU got publicity like this, spent her day watching the French Open final and some football.
Matt Simonetti had the best idea of all.
"Get a puppy," he said.
Or maybe Ricky Young has the right idea.
"Go to sleep until next Saturday," he wrote.
