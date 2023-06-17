Children donned hard hats and joined in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new tower for WVU Medicine Children’s Monday in Morgantown. Shoveling dirt are, left to right, Larkin Coker of Morgantown, Brody Wilmoth of Morgantown, Ziler Hawkins of South Charleston with Jeff Hostetler, Tyler Yost of Fairmont, Adyson Stalder of Sardis, Ohio, Ivy Martin of Morgantown and Reilly Albertson of Fairmont.