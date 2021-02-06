MORGANTOWN — Unless you have been hibernating in your man cave (or woman cave, if that is the case) since the snow and the cold set in, perhaps you are unaware of just how dramatically college basketball has changed and that, of course, has made it difficult on West Virginia's veteran coach Bob Huggins.
Indeed, Huggins has coached long enough — pushing 40 years — and been successful enough — possessing the fourth most victories of any active coach — to figure what he's done his whole career is good enough to stick with.
But while the game's fundamentals are basically the same, the rules have changed many times and with an invasion by the COVID-19 pandemic nearly all analytical studies have been rendered insufficient this year.
Add to that the departure of one of the fixtures around whom Huggins had built a team around rebounding and strength — Oscar Tshiebwe — and you have him reinventing himself and his team as the sport continues to evolve.
Three-point shooting now is king and straight-line drives to the hoop have replaced throwing the ball inside to a big man.
No one is immune to this and Huggins' team has had a tough time adjusting. For example, Kansas, in the first meeting in Lawrence this year between the two teams, won easily as it poured 16 3-point shots through the hoop.
"It seems like that old story about the fat guy going to the pool and taking his shirt off and all the mosquitoes start yelling 'Buffet! Buffet!'" Huggins said. "That's kind of how I feel. When we walk in with West Virginia across our chest, everybody in the eastern part of Kansas yells 'Buffet! Buffet!' and comes after us.
"That's the way it seems. We haven't finished what we started there."
It seems no matter what Kansas has needed at home against WVU, they have found. Three-point shots? Make 16 of them. Free throws? In 2015, they shot 43 free throws against WVU, making 34, while WVU made 16.
Talk about a buffet of free throws.
Teams have taken advantage of WVU defensive weaknesses so badly that Huggins has labeled it his worst defense ever.
"I'm going to probably get in trouble for this, but this is my worst defensive team I've ever coached," he said last week. "And I've been doing this a long time. My teams in the past cared about playing defense. They felt bad if they let their team and teammates down. This team doesn't seem to care."
Obviously, Huggins is trying to make a point with his players, who have given up an average of 81 points a game over the past three games.
And if you listen to Miles "Deuce" McBride, his star point guard, you know he has gotten through to them.
"Coach Huggins has said we're one of the worst defensive teams he's ever had and that hurts. Being a leader and taking pride in my defense and not being able to get guys to come together, hurts. These are good players. We can't leave some guy on an island like we are doing.
"For us to be one of the best teams in this league and one of the best teams in America, you got to get stops."
If not, it just becomes a buffet feast for the mosquitos.
Huggins accepts no excuses. For example, he is playing now — as are most teams in America — without a "rim protector," a big man who swats away shots the way Sagaba Konate once did for him.
Huggins maintains you really don't need that back up protector to be a good defensive team.
"Try to stay between your man and the basket," Huggins said when asked how you can play defense without the rim protector. "I started biddy basketball in third grade and that's what they taught me. Don't let your man go by. Stay between him and the basket and make him shoot it over the top of you. I think if it was good enough for third graders, it should be good enough for everybody.
"Think about great teams of history. Coach Knight's undefeated team. Did they have a great rim protector? No, they stayed between their man and basket. The undefeated UNLV team? No, they didn't but they stayed between their man and the basket and there were going full court."
One thing is certain, Huggins is going to have to play defense the rest of the way this year if he is going to survive what lies ahead.
