MORGANTOWN — If anything has been on display this season as Bob Huggins' West Virginia basketball team has gotten off to an 11-1 start at the Christmas break, it hasn't been about the greatness of the team but the greatness of the coach that has been on display.
This was what Jerrod Calhoun, a one-time assistant of Huggins who left to coach Fairmont State and now is at Youngstown State, was trying to say on Wednesday night after the Mountaineers buried his Penguins, 82-52, before an announced Coliseum crowd of 9,487.
The timing was good for the preaching Calhoun would do in his post-game interview, a sermon the greatness that Huggins has displayed in 40 years as a head coach, in winning 911 basketball games.
The reason the timing was great was that it came a day after it was announced that for the fifth time Huggins was on the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ballot, the biggest question not being why he is on the ballot but why he has not yet been voted into the Hall.
But Calhoun went even further, asserting that Huggins not only deserves to be enshrined, but there needs to be movement started to get him a statue of his own outside the Coliseum, to join the basketball heroes so honored out there — Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley.
The game and this year, Calhoun would not deny, showed off that greatness ... not that beating Youngstown State is the stuff that makes Hall of Fame dreams come true, but that he is pushing all the right buttons with this team.
His team came out flat. It led only 24-23 at the half. No points, no rebounds, no nothing. One of the kids at halftime in the Papa John's shootout had more baskets than Taz Sherman, his top scorer, and the kid only had one.
But Huggins had answers, as he has all year. He went from "Stress Virginia" to "Press Virginia," helped by the Penguins' point guard leaving the game with an injury.
"A game changer for us," Calhoun said.
But Huggins saw to it with the full court press that led to 20 turnovers and a 58-point outburst in the second half.
It's as it has been all year, WVU showing nothing yet finding a way to win usually through the defense, which is the Huggins trademark.
"Just in the last 24 hours I've heard they can't shoot, they can't make free throws, they can't rebound," Calhoun said. "But they win. They are not a good defensive team — they are a tremendous defensive team. If they keep that mindset, they are going to be good."
He completely surprised Youngstown with the press. Again, that is coaching, just as it was when he went to the 1-3-1 against Connecticut after not having shown it all year. It turned that game around.
Seems he always finds ways to catch his opponent off guard.
"He's the master of it," Calhoun said. "That's why he should be in the Hall of Fame. That's why he should have a statue outside the stadium. You guys (the media) can lead the charge. Let Huggs enjoy it. He's definitely a Hall of Famer and he should have a statue soon.
"What he's done for the university ... what his teams continue to do, which is just win," Calhoun said.
Pay attention the next time you watch Huggins' team play. Coming out of time outs it is amazing how often he has a play set that scores.
But that's x's and o's and his life has been in the game and a lot of coaches can do that. What he does, though, is build teams.
Take this game. Sean McNeil revved it up in the second half and finished with 23 points after taking one first-half shot. He did what he had to do to win. So did Sherman finished with 16 points but made only 4 of 12 shots.
But this wasn't their game, it belonged to the defense and Huggins has a way of making his defenders feel as important as the scorers who get the headlines.
"That's why he should be in the Hall of Fame and why he should have a statue here," Calhoun said. "I don't know what they are waiting on. We have Jerry and Hot Rod statues, let Huggs enjoy his. Get that statue up.
"He's a Hall of Famer. He definitely should have a statue soon, shocked that it's not out there. But what he's done for the university, his teams continue to win. They make winning plays. As you get into Big 12 play, they can play 1-3-1, they can press you. They have the ability to mix up the defenses. They are really good."
And Huggins has developed coaches who win, like Calhoun, who is now 7-4 at Youngstown.
"I have a shirt I wear that says 'Don't waste days.' You only get so many chances at this. That's the frustrating point about this game. You take a lot from him, just the way he treats people. He's very, very loyal. If you need him for anything, he's going to answer the phone.
"He's just a normal guy. He has no ego. This guy has almost 1,000 wins and he's not in the Hall of Fame. That bothers a lot of us. I know it bothers his players."
Time, Calhoun stresses, is becoming a factor as Huggins is 68.
"He needs to be there in the Coliseum and have a statue because we're all going to miss him. The reality is, however many more years he does this, we all need to enjoy it. Its my favorite team, other than the Penguins. We need to embrace however many years he has left."
Huggins low keys it, as he has for the last five years, noting that he has not control over it.
But make no doubt what he is doing is for the people of West Virginia.
"West Virginia people love West Virginia," Huggins said. "They are proud of the history that went on here. We're to the point — and I hope I helped this — where we are going to play and advance in the NCAA Tournament. We don't want to be in the NIT.
"We want to play against the best and beat the best. And if we don't, I understand why the people are disappointed, but they are not disappointed any more than I am."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.