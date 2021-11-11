MORGANTOWN — You’ve heard the Vince Lombardi line from other eras, a line that has come to describe the approach a football or basketball coach must take to be successful.
“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing,” he said after winning one of consecutive Super Bowl championships in the the 1960s.
The problem is, that’s really true and that’s something West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has to take out of Tuesday night’s opening 60-53 victory over Oakland.
Bob Huggins got the victory and, 100 years from now, no one will remember anything else about the game, but the truth is Huggins and his players were not in a celebratory mood for it certainly wasn’t what they wanted.
The truth was that Oakland, a team that finished 8-12 last year, lost one of its top players and had two others go into the transfer portal, one of whom wound up at Pitt, WVU’s Friday night 8:30 p.m. Coliseum opponent, got something almost as valuable as a victory — respect.
While most of the time we in these parts take our basketball and life lessons through Huggins, but there are times when the opposing coach has as much to offer in terms of insight into the WVU team and this was one of those times.
Greg Campe has been at Oakland for 37 years, third in longevity at one school to Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, so he knows of what he speaks.
Does WVU have troubles as it heads into this season? Listen to this from Kampe.
“We held them to 0.88 points per possession. I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team against a Power 5 team on the road or anywhere that held another team to 0.88. It has to be one of the greatest defensive performances that an Oakland team has ever had,” he said.
That may speak highly for the Oakland defense, but more than likely it says something about a rudderless WVU team, playing its first game without point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and using three newcomers to split the point duties.
The result was that Sean McNeil was reluctant to shoot, perhaps because he was getting the ball in unfamiliar places and Taz Sherman had 18 points but made just 1 of 7 3s, again possibly because the rhythm was off.
And one certainly can question whether the defense was responsible for terrible inside shooting by the Mountaineers, breaking in replacements for Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr.
“If we had somebody who could score close, then they probably wouldn’t have been able to stay in the zone as long as they stayed in it,” Huggins said. “We just don’t score the ball close. How many times did you see a guy catch the ball from a foot and airball it? It’s not just one guy, it’s a whole host of guys.”
But it was on the backboards where WVU had no excuses, being outrebounded by Oakland, 48-33.
“I think we gained some respect because of what we were doing on the glass,” Kampe said. “I know the respect that was earned. I know what their coaching staff said to me after. I’m feeling really good walking away from this basketball game. I’m worried about youth and about rim protection. We rebounded and protected the rim pretty well against a Big 12 team.”
Huggins had no arguments here.
“We don’t rebound the ball; we just stand around and watch. That has to get fixed in a hurry,” he said, and went after it in Wednesday’s practice where he guaranteed they would earn some black and blue marks from block out drills.
