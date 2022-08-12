MORGANTOWN — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No. 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
Huggins was sitting in his old office in the Coliseum one day early in that year when his best player, Da’Sean Butler, came to visit.
“I remember like yesterday,” Huggins said on Thursday from down in Florida where he and his wife were enjoying a brief vacation before getting into the rigors of yet another basketball season and the trappings that go with being an inductee in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
“Da’Sean, he said, ‘Coach, that guy you just brought in?’
“I said, ‘Yeah, what about him?’ He looks at me and says, I’m No. 2 option now, huh?’”
Huggins was that high on the kid he brought in, a kid he says today might have been as good as Butler himself.
But it never happened and now Huggins is thinking back upon his time coaching Mitchell, who on Thursday was arrested by U.S. Marshals with an extradition request from Greece, where he’s accused of raping a female in 2011.
That this happened to Mitchell surprised Huggins, although it wasn’t because Mitchell was an angel while playing for Huggins.
Twice Huggins had to suspend him, his first season with the team — that Final Four season — being more or less a wasted year.
He had scored in double figures in each of the first three games and looked as though he would be a great addition to a team that would blossom into a contender for the national title and win 31 games while losing seven.
Six games into the season Huggins suspended him for two games for violation of team rules and, over the course of the rest of the year he reached double figures only once and scored only 21 baskets over the final 24 games.
There was, no indication, though, of anything shocking.
“Our problems with him were academic. How do we get him to go to class, study hall and those kind of things?” Huggins said. “It wasn’t anything off the floor, on the floor ... just academics.”
The thing was, Huggins wanted to get him a lot more playing time but he never did get on board with the school work.
“He could really shoot the ball. He could really play,” Huggins said. “I wanted to play him. I just couldn’t get him to do the right things off the floor.”
After his first season Huggins explained Mitchell’s plight this way.
“We were hoping he could do it last year but he just didn’t understand how to play, and with the guys that we had, it was hard because he was constantly in their way. And defensively he just wasn’t any good.”
The next year WVU wasn’t quite as good a team and Mitchell was being counted upon to produce for them.
He did so by averaging 13.6 points a game, but he let them down just as the team was beginning to get going in mid-season.
They’d won four in a row and seven of nine when they were to play No. 23 Louisville, but again Huggins had to suspend Mitchell.
The Mountaineers almost surely would have upset the Cardinals had Mitchell played, for they lost, 55-54.
WVU bounced back, beat Cincinnati and Seton Hall without Mitchell, but upon his return they lost to No. 12 Villanova and No. 4 Pitt and never could string anything together after that, losing to No. 11 Kentucky in the NIT to end their season — Mitchell’s and WVU’s.
He went on to play overseas and that is when the incident is alleged to have occurred.
