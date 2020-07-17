Huggins signs another 'Big' to round out new class of recruits

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University finally finished off its 2020 men’s basketball recruiting class with the signing on Thursday of 6-foot, 10-inch, 225-pound forward Seny Ndiaye [pronounced Cin-E-N-jai] of Dakar, Senegal.
He is expected to enroll this summer but probably will follow the route the WVU’s Jalen Bridges followed last year, working on accustoming himself to the college game while building his body and skills as a redshirt.
He is expected to take part in summer workouts when they begin in early August.
Ndiaye originally was supposed to be in this class after playing at Huntington Prep last year but then it was decided he would do another year of prep school and come in for 2021, but that now has changed as Huggins had the scholarship available that was vacated when Brandon Knapper opted to transfer to Eastern Kentucky.
Bob Huggins has the luxury of bringing Ndiaye along slowly as he still has Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe to perform down low and they will be joined by freshman Isaiah Cotrell and another first year player, Taj Thweatt.
It is expected, however, that Culver and Tshiebwe will exit for the NBA after this coming season, so the long-term goal is get that group ready to serve as replacements.
At Huntington Prep, Ndiaye averaged five points, six rebounds and three blocks per game.
“Seny has impressed us with his work ethic,” Huggins said, in the announcement of Ndiaye’s signing. “Coach (Erik) Martin and I saw him in Atlanta two years ago. We were really impressed with how hard he played and how hard he competed. We watched him this past year at Huntington Prep. He’s gotten better and better. We think he could have a really good career for us at West Virginia.”
