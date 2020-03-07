MORGANTOWN – There’s been something gnawing at Bob Huggins for a while now.
The West Virginia University basketball coach is known for his toughness and how he instills it in his players, only this season he just wasn’t his usual self.
You got to see him peel back the curtain over his approach a bit when WVU lost to Oklahoma a couple of games back when someone in the media suggested that the team didn’t have a leader on the court.
“If you want to blame a leader, blame me,” Huggins snapped back. “That’s my responsibility.”
You could tell, though, the recent losing ways that ended at Iowa State on Tuesday were nagging at him and that he’d been doing some introspection.
So, when someone brought up on Friday that Saturday afternoon’s Senior Day opponent to close out the regular season, No. 3 Baylor, plays with a short bench and that possibly WVU could take advantage of that because of their depth, Huggins again pointed the finger at himself.
“I told them yesterday, it’s my fault, but I wasn’t as hard on them as I needed to be,” Huggins said.
Why would Huggins step out of character with this particular team? He’s known as a tough, demanding coach … but this team somehow was different to work with.
“They’re such good kids that it’s hard to be mean to them,” he said. “Everyone would be happy if your daughter brought one of these guys home. They are good guys. I had some guys over the years I wouldn’t let in the neighborhood, let alone in the house. Not these guys.”
He offered this up as an example of what he means about this team.
“You get guys with some teams that you go in the office at 8 o’clock and there’s already a problem waiting for you. Those guys aren’t hard to be mean to,” he said. “But these guys, you go in at 8 in the morning and they tell you that six of them are over at the hospital trying to cheer up some kids who are dealing with some really awful things. It’s just hard to be mean to those guys … and I wasn’t tough on them.”
Maybe it was that original question about leadership that opened his eyes. Maybe it was something that had occurred before Thursday’s practice.
“I got two or three calls yesterday, just out of the blue, from guys I had in Cincinnati, just saying ‘Thanks for making me do the right things.’ It wasn’t all said the same way, but it was all the same meaning and that’s what’s important,” Huggins said.
“What’s important is you make them do the right thing and, after they figure it out, they realize you were trying to make them do right.”
And so it was with one more regular season game looking at them before they enter into post-season play with the Big 12 Championships, he turned into a junkyard dog at practice and told his team why and how it affected his team.
“If someone is only going to play eight against us, we have to make them run the floor, we have to make them work their butt off and make their 40 minutes really hard. We didn’t do that,” he said.
“We weren’t tough enough on opponents. We should have run the floor like we were running 40s at the Combine. We didn’t. That’s my fault. That way we would have used our depth, would have been able to wear an opponent down,” he said.
So the pace in practice has picked up, the level of intensity has increased and Huggins is trying to hone a team he really likes into one no one else likes.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
