MORGANTOWN — West Virginia goes through its final dress rehearsal for Big 12 play on Wednesday evening when former Bob Huggins’ assistant Jerrod Calhoun brings his Youngstown State team into the Coliseum for a rare 6 p.m. game.
Then comes Christmas break, followed by a quantum leap up in competition for a Mountaineers team that has somehow managed to get this far with a 10-1 record.
With no hesitation, Huggins asserts that the Big 12 is the toughest conference in the country and most people agree, with all 10 of its teams among the Top 80 in the new NCAA NET rankings.
They go into conference play with their eyes open, expecting to win more than they lose while knowing that what they’ve done with mirrors through the first 11 games will have to be magnified many times over to do so.
A look at statistics does not stack up with the record, their shooting percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage, rebounding and turnover margin offering not a hint at a 10-1 start.
So, how have they done it?
“The one thing I hope everyone learns here is to compete,” Huggins said. “We compete.”
It is attitude over aptitude. Call it toughness, call it whatever you want to call it, but it is a common trait in Huggins’ teams and the better ones have more of it than those who fall short.
It isn’t easy to define in words, but you know it when you see it.
In their least victory, molded out of a second-half rally against UAB, they displayed what Huggins meant.
“I bet everyone when we were down 8 in Birmingham thought it was over, but we competed,” he said.
That was similar to what happened in the NCAA Tournament of 2010 in which they reached the Final Four.
“We haven’t been as talented as the upper echelon of our league since I got here,” Huggins said. “We weren’t over talented in the Big East or in the Big 12, but we played with a lot of heart.”
He’s not complaining about his talent.
“We’ve had good players, but we haven’t had the first pick in the draft like other people have,” he said, recalling that Oklahoma State last year had No. 1 Cade Cunningham. “We haven’t had two or three pros on the same team. Once or twice we had two pros and one of those years we went to the Final Four.”
“But no matter who they had, be it Da’Sean Butler or Joe Mazzulla or Cam Thoroughman, they went at it hard.
“We will line up and compete,” he said.
The ability to do that, the desire to win and willingness to outwork an opponent isn’t always appreciated by fans.
Huggins doesn’t care.
“I don’t know about the fans but people who know college basketball appreciate it and people we play against certainly admire and appreciate it ... without a question,” he said.
This year’s team is similar to many of his early Cincinnati teams. It has a lot of junior college players, it has transfers who moved up, players who left a huge unknown factor going into the season.
“I didn’t really know what we had. You watch people on film and when you are trying to get people transfer in and it’s hard because they are not playing against who they are going to play against here,” he said.
“The hardest thing is to go get a guy who is a great shot blocker in one of those other leagues and all of a sudden people are dunking over him. It’s a different animal. It’s hard to tell whether those guys can step up and compete with the people they are playing against.”
This, you see, is the Big 12 and when they come back from the Christmas break they begin Big 12 play.
So far Huggins hasn’t been wrong about much. Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson has become a capable point guard and elite defender on the ball out of junior college. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have been the team’s top scorers after coming from junior college.
Transfers Pauly Paulicap from DePaul and Dimon Carrigan from Florida International have added rebounding and, more important, down low shot blocking.
For two years now Gabe Osabuohien, a transfer from Arkansas, has had a spark of electricity, rebounding and the grit that is what Huggins is looking for in all of his players.
He asks them all to do what they can do, not try to do what they can’t.
Take what Johnson and the two big men have done to make the defense work.
“I don’t know that one is better or more important than the other one,” Huggins said answering a question of whether the rim protector or the pressure on the ball was more important. “What Keddy has done has been terrific. I think what DC and Pauly have brought us makes people think.
“Obviously, it’s not Sags but if you can make people think ... this isn’t a game of thought. It’s a game of reaction. If you can make them hesitate instead of react, it gives you a heck of an advantage. That’s what those two guys do.
“And what Keddy does makes the guy with the ball become more aware of where he is and what he’s doing rather than what they are supposed to be doing.”
