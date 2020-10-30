MORGANTOWN — The Big 12 came out with its preseason media poll on Thursday afternoon and coach Bob Huggins’ West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team was picked to finish third behind No. 1 Baylor over No. 2 Kansas, but WVU is banking on improvement from its two best players to make it contend not only for the conference championship but to be a player on the national scene.
The two best players were honored on Wednesday when 6-8, 260-pound sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team and 6-10, 255-pound junior Derek Culver was named a preseason honorable mention.
WVU’s success will grow out of the success of those two players because they are the centerpiece around which all else revolves.
They are the key to the rebounding, which Huggins continues to emphasize should be among the nation’s most dominant. They key the defense, where their size and shot-blocking skills make venturing inside a traumatic experience for opposing offenses, and if Huggins has found a way to get them making shots, they will help both each other and their outside sharpshooters like Deuce McBride, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.
Huggins said in earlier interviews that putting the ball in the basket, especially from up close, was a point of emphasis for both Culver and Tshiebwe during the off-season.
“The first thing we got to do is get those guys to finish around the rim..... take the Oklahoma game that we lost at Oklahoma, for instance, we missed 22 shots within four feet..... they’re working at their games. I think Derek has probably spent more time than he has at any time in his career. Oscar’s working on getting shots.”
That was a couple of weeks back.
On Thursday, Huggins said that Tshiebwe had been making strong process in shooting a mid-range jump shot, crucial to the way Huggins wants to play his offense.
As it’s set up now, he wants to do a lot of high/low stuff with the two of them, Culver down low and Tshiebwe out high. Without a jump shot, that would allow defenders to slough off him and double down on Culver when he got the ball near the basket.
Therefore, Tshiebwe was asked to work on his shot.
“He’s worked on his shot and has been mostly a consistent 15 to 17-foot jump shooter in practice,” Huggins said. “We needed that.”
Culver worked hard on what was his weakest part of his game, his free throw shooting. For his two-year career Culver has hit just 54.9% of his free throws, so whenever he would get the ball down low, especially late in games, opponents would hack away at him without worrying about him beating them from the free throw line.
“Derek has worked at his free throw shooting,” Huggins said in an earlier interview. “People fouled him as much as they could down the stretch.”
“If he could get that up to 70%, which would match Tshiebwe’s free throw shooting, opponents would have to tread lightly inside.”
Huggins believes Culver has shown tremendous personal growth since coming out of Youngstown, Ohio, to attend WVU and that will help him elevate his game.
“I think Derek has grown up quite a bit,” Huggins said. “I think his family would attest to that. Certainly, we would attest to that. He’s grown up a great deal..... Derek has been on the Big 12 honor roll for two consecutive years, and I’m sure he’ll be on it again this year.
“He’s an intelligent guy. Like a lot of people, you’re influenced by people that are around you. Getting here was one of the great things that happened to Derek. He’s around people whose goals and aspirations are to be special. He started to realize the fact that he could be special.”
While offense would raise the entire stature of the team, Huggins is — and always has been — more interested in defense and rebounding from his big men, wanting to play a physical game of basketball.
As such, the shot-blocking that Tshiebwe and Culver bring to the floor — they combined for 56 blocks last season, a number that should grow this year.
But rather than focusing on the number of shots blocked, Huggins has been trying to teach them that it doesn’t only have be done for intimidating purposes.
“Hit the ball, not the guy,” Huggins said when asked what he tries to teach. “That’s the biggest thing. What we are trying to get them to do is to control the ball a little bit better.
“It’s great, I guess, to smack the ball off the wall and beat your chest, or whatever you do. But in reality, it’s better than playing to the fans if you can control it and get another possession out of it. How many games would we have won last year if we had one more possession?” Huggins said.
