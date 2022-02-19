MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins has this dream and it has nothing to do with being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame or winning the NCAA championship that has evaded the West Virginia coach on two trips to the Final Four.
Oh, he'd take either or both of them as a legacy, of course, but there is this part of him that isn't involved with a championship race, but, instead, the human race.
And that is why, on Friday night before Kansas came to town to play a basketball game that could give his team a step back to relevancy in the Big 12 or possibly kills its NCAA Tournament dreams entirely for this year, Huggins was at a party.
His party, the annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry at Mylan Park, an event that quite possibly — maybe even probably — is the social event of the year in Morgantown.
It's an event Huggins was told he couldn't pull off and yet here he was, in Year 10, hoping to crack the $2 million mark that benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment, which honors his mother; Remember the Minters and the WVU Cancer Institute.
But Huggins envisions it going beyond that and with the help of the sponsor, Little General stores, with the Boston Beanery providing the food and with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports conducting is "One Bite" pizza competition and with Kansas' Coach Bill Self as a special guest, Huggins is shooting for the stars.
"I sincerely believe we can raise the money to build a cancer hospital in Morgantown," he said.
This is no small task and $2 million is but a drop in the bucket, but the world's largest floods always begin with the first raindrop.
"We need it in this state in the worst way; in absolutely the worst way," Huggins said. "Think if we had it, instead of people going to Cleveland Clinic coming to Morgantown. People from Virginia, instead of driving all the way to Cleveland or Buffalo or Minneapolis, coming here.
"First, I think we need it bad for our state because of how many people are dying in the wake of cancer. But I think, as much as that, it would help the economy so much."
And there is even a more compelling reason.
"I think it's the right thing to do," he said. "If I can leave this state with anything positive that would remain relevant to helping the people of West Virginia, I sure want to do that. I have been blessed to be in a position to do that.
"I feel like I have to do my part."
You may wonder how it came to be a fish fry. To find its roots, you have to go back to the one year he spent as head coach at Kansas State, following his long and success tenure at Cincinnati that ended with the university president Nancy Zimpher trying to smear his image.
"When I was at K-State, they said you ought to come down to the fish fry. They had a church and I go out there and these guys, legitimately, they went out in farm ponds and caught fish, cleaned them, cooked them and ate 'em," Huggins said.
"Tasted pretty good to me."
And so the bait was on the hook, so to speak.
When Huggins arrived in Morgantown to coach his alma mater in the town in which he was born, he wanted to give back and started a charity affair.
It began as a roast.
"Those are a pain in the butt, because then you have to go back to everybody else's roast," he said.
And then he thought about the fish fry, but he was told right away that would never work.
Telling Huggins not to do something is the best way to get him to do it and he put it together, building upon it one year after the next to the point that it is eagerly awaited each year.
"I enjoy the heck out of it because when I said we were going to have a fish fry everyone laughed at me," he said.
Last year, due to the COVID pandemic, the event was held virtually, which taught Huggins another lesson.
"We found out there are people who physically can't get out and they want to be there, they want to be part of it. So, we have a virtual deal going out tonight, too," he said.
Of course, come 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum, Huggins has even bigger fish to fry.
