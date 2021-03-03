MORGANTOWN — They have become college basketball's Kardiac Kids, this West Virginia basketball team.
They were good enough to reach a Top Five ranking going into the showdown with No. 3 Baylor, another game that went down to and past the wire, losing for the sixth time this season by five or fewer points, including losses to No. 1 Gonzaga, to No. 4 Texas and twice to Oklahoma, once when the Sooners were ranked No 12.
If they had found a way to win those games ... well, No. 1 would not be out of the question.
But they also aren't a team that blows people out.
To go with all those narrow losses, then own six victories by six or fewer points.
The question is why the close losses and some victories tougher than they could have been expected to be by a team thinking of winning a Big 12 and national championship?
You saw it all on Tuesday night if you watched the loss to Baylor.
Miles "Deuce" McBride was in the midst of all of it all night, playing 40 of the 45 minutes.
"Honestly, it came down to the fact that we made enough plays but we didn't do the little stuff ... not talking, not executing on offense great. At the end of the day, they just did more of the little stuff to win this game," McBride said, words that were echoed by his coach, Bob Huggins.
It's been a familiar refrain from Huggins all season.
"That's a very good basketball team, a very well-coached basketball team and we had every opportunity to win and we don't," Huggins said after the defeat. "We didn't finish. We turned the ball over at the most inopportune times and for no reason. We forced things that weren't there."
It started early and really never stopped.
Baylor's first couple of baskets were straight line drives to the basket, one on McBride, one Jalen Bridges..
McBride acknowledged that missing rotations in the defense allowed Baylor to wind up with a whopping 42 points in the paint, a whole lot for a team that also scored 39 on 13 made 3-point shots.
"It was missed rotations and I feel it starts with me at the top. I let guys drive it. It happens, but we're playing team defense. It's not one-on-one out there and guys have to make rotations ... including me," McBride said.
The drives led to lay ups, either by the player driving or to a player lurking under the basket, the rotation not getting to him in time.
WVU also had a lot of chances to do the same, but wound up with only 20 points in the paint.
"They get you spread because they can make [outside] shots. Then they drive it in the lane," Huggins said. "We don't have guys who can drive it and finish the way they have guys who can drive it and finish.
"You saw what happened when he drove it to the rim. We got some free throws out of it, but we don't finish around the rim the way they did."
In the final analysis, WVU did enough of the big things to win the game. They didn't do the little things ... so many of them that it is mind boggling, beginning right from the start again.
Not only did they allow those early drives, but there was a wasted time out inbounding the ball after a Baylor basket when McBride went to take the ball out of bounds and everyone else had run down to the other end of the court. That was one of three times WVU failed to inbound the ball, once when a terrible turnover Taz Sherman ran the baseline when he wasn't allowed two just before halftime, allowing Baylor to stretch a 1-point lead to 4 points as Jared Butler hit a 3 because of it with 1 second on the clock.
"When you are playing against some of the top teams in the nation, every possession matters — defense and offense. You give a great team another possession and another possession it's just going to add up. They will take advantage of it at some point," McBride said.
"We brought our A game and they brought theirs, but you are playing against experienced teams that are really close to each other — not that we aren't. They just executed a little bit better throughout the whole game."
Huggins almost ran out of wind as he spoke of the little things that weren't done.
"We stole the ball and threw it behind (senior guard) Taz (Sherman) so it went out of bounds. We gave them the ball back. I thought that was critical," Huggins said. "The reality is, down the stretch, we haven’t made free throws. We didn’t make them against Oklahoma. We didn’t make them against Texas. We didn’t make them against Florida. We don’t make them down the stretch. We went 1-for-2. They (Baylor) made their (free throws). We didn’t make ours.
"We fouled the wrong guy. We wanted to foul (Baylor senior forward Mark) Vital. We said to let him catch it, and them foul," Huggins said. "We fouled a guard who goes down and promptly makes two free throws. A lot of that is youth. We played today against tough men. They (out-played) us (physically)."
Huggins maintains it was youth and inexperience showing.
"Pressure does different things to different people. I think our mind was on the run offensively or why we didn’t make the play the time before or why we missed a shot that they missed. I don’t know." Huggins said.
Perhaps the best example of the unseen little things that WVU failed to execute came when Baylor turned the ball over and Huggins had a play set to take advantage of the situation.
"We get a break when they throw the ball over a guy's head and we were supposed to run the same play we ran against Oklahoma where Derek got two shots under the basket," Huggins said.
"We don't even look at Derek ... don't even look at him."
They didn't look at him much throughout the game. Culver managed to get only 3 shots all night, all nine of his points coming as he made 9 of 10 free throws to go with nine rebounds, falling just short of another double-double.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.