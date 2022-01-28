MORGANTOWN — It was one of many forgettable nights in Yankee Stadium 27 years ago, seemingly meaningless in the world in which we now exist, yet very much a precursor to the feelings we have today.
It is Thursday morning after the Wednesday night when the implosion this year’s West Virginia basketball team is suffering through reached critical mass with a fourth straight defeat, another technical and emotional wreck not against one of the Big 12 giants, but against a very ordinary Oklahoma team.
It was reminiscent of an evening when Buck Showalter’s Yankees team had put together a forgettable performance caused by the growing pains that a year later would turn into a Yankee dynasty.
George Steinbrenner owned the Yankees then and had just dug into Showalter as only he could with a manager. The clock had ticked past midnight and Showalter sat at his desk in the manager’s office, pinstripe pants still on with a blue-sleeved sweat shirt, feet on the desk.
The writer had packed up his things for the evening and decided to check in with him, knowing that misery loves company, and as he did he heard Showalter talking seriously about resigning his position, being caught in the middle of the birth of Derek Jeter, Andy Petite, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams New York Yankees and tyrant who expected him to turn next year into this year.
The advice dispensed that night was an attempt to calm him down, to keep him from acting rashly and emotionally under stress that few people really ever experience. Sleep on it, think about it, fix it if you can and let Steinbrenner’s fury die out over a day or two of victories.
That night came back on Wednesday after hearing the words Bob Huggins was speaking — tidbits, maybe, but maybe not. Perhaps they were simply a light being cast into his inner thinking, twisted and turned by the emotions of defeat, something Huggins has found difficult to take in the best of times, let alone when it appeared his team was slipping away from him.
The technical aspects of the game, he believed, as he always had, could be fixed with hard work. He has tried to get that across to them but obviously felt it wasn’t working.
He’d put in his work.
“I went through and watched a whole bunch of years of our former guys and how they got open, why they got open, and what we ran. We tried to put some of that in,” he said.
“Reality is, they didn’t run that either. I’m not blaming them. I want to make sure you understand it’s my fault. I’m in charge of fixing it, and I didn’t fix it.”
But gnawing away at him was that the real fix wasn’t found in drills or in x’s and o’s.
He was having trouble reaching the altitude he wanted to reach with the attitude he was seeing from his players. Perhaps it was something with the players, perhaps it was something with him, perhaps it was a generational thing.
“Growing up, my dad always talked to me about my attitude,” he said, referring to Ohio High School Hall of Fame coach father Charlie Huggins. “I’m like ‘Man, leave me alone.’ When your attitude goes, your game goes. You can see that from the NBA down.”
He has seen it in his locker room, in his huddles, on his bench.
“We have guys who aren’t the same people [they were when they started the season]. For that matter, I’m not sure I am. Then again, I’m not trying to blame them.”
Certainly, the most troubling part of that statement was Huggins questioning his own attitude at the moment, for it’s hard to make coaching decisions with a bad attitude as it is to battle for a rebound.
“They’re different than the start of the year. Charles Swindoll gave an unbelievable speech about your attitude. How important it is, and how dangerous it is to not have the right one. As he said, it’s destroyed schools, coaches, churches, virtually everything if you don’t have the right attitude,” Huggins said, quoting the famous pastor who goes by Chuck and broadcasts his “Insights for Living” message on 2,000 radio stations.
Huggins believes there are players on his team whose attitudes are taking away from and not adding to the team’s ability to function correctly.
“The honest to God’s truth is you have to cut it out, which I really don’t want to do, but if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes,” he said. “We did that before here, and it worked out pretty well.”
He didn’t name any names but you knew he was speaking of — his 2018-19 team that finished 15-21 and had three starters gone by the end of the year.
Forwards Esa Ahmad and Wesley Harris were dismissed from the team on Feb. 10, 2019 before playing Kansas and James “Beetle” Bolden, who had fought injuries all season, announced he was leaving the team on March 7 before Senior Night. He transferred to Alabama as a graduate transfer the next season.
Huggins seems to be holding an internal debate with himself and, perhaps, his assistants and the athletic department of what direction to take. He certainly seems to have had enough of what is going on at present.
“I just apologized to two freshmen that had a great week, and we didn’t play them,” Huggins said after the Oklahoma game. “It’s like you play them, and you’ve given up. The reality is, I’m not sure we would have been any better with them in the game.
“We’re probably going to find out here really quick. They had really good weeks. Actually, they beat the guys who played,” he continued. “They were on the second team running the stuff that we guard, and they destroyed those guys.
“I’m not trying to blame anybody or pick on anybody, but it’s my job, and I’m supposed to fix it. (Freshman guard) Seth (Wilson) played terrific, and (Freshman forward) James (Okonkwo) was hurt. He fell down and was hurt.”
Where this goes from here is anyone’s guess because the season isn’t lost yet.
Huggins was asked if, in fact, it might not be good this weekend to get away from Big 12 play and home when it goes to Arkansas for the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
“If you like 16,000 people screaming and yelling at you it’s probably a hell of a thing,” Huggins said. “I, personally, don’t really care for it.
“We got to fix us. (Pause) We got to fix us.”
