Huggins: 'We will play in the NCAA Tournament'

MORGANTOWN — As always, Bob Huggins didn’t disappoint with his first media conference for the upcoming basketball season.
Interviewing him is kind of like following Donald Trump on Twitter. You never know what’s coming next.
First of all, let me put to rest all those internet rumors that Huggins has dropped 40 or 50 pounds and plans this year to scrap his pullovers for a contract with Georgio Armani to wear his silk Italian suits on the bench.
“I don’t know where those rumors came from,” Huggins said. “Someone took a picture and put it on the internet and said I lost 40 or 50 pounds. I didn’t. I’ve lost several digits, but not even close to 40 or 50 pounds.”
So “The Bear” is still a bear, not a cub and from the sounds on his Zoom call he’s right where a bear belongs, in a zoo.
He has grown a full beard, to add to the visual. It was mentioned that he looked like Grizzly Adams but he deflected that referring saying he looked more like the Robertson men — brothers Phil and Si, and Phil’s sons Jase, Willie, and Jep — from A&E’s “Duck Dynasty.”
There were times Huggins could barely get a word in over the dogs barking, the birds chirping and who knows what else.
“We got birds, we got dogs, probably a possum, but I think we chased the raccoons out,” Huggins said, with a laugh.
And then, at another, with the dogs barking and the birds chirping, Huggins was interrupted by a loud roar.
“We get it all here,” he said. “We got helicopters, we got dogs, we got planes....we got it all. I hope you are amused.”
The truth is, when Huggins leaves his house, from where the call was taking place, and heads to the basketball facility, little changes.
He’s got it all and that is really what you’re interested in.
Make no doubt, this is a team Huggins loves. You hear it in everything says. Finally, for the first time in a decade, really, he has his kind of team and he isn’t shy letting anyone know it.
“I think we’re talented,” Huggins said. “We’ve got some guys who know how to play. We’ve got guys who got a lot of experience a year ago and don’t want to go through what they went through a year ago.”
More than the talent, though, Huggins likes what he sees and sees what he likes.
“What I’ve been pleased with is our veteran guys. You know, we say veteran guys and Oscar is a sophomore and Deuce is a sophomore, but it’s great to see them work with the younger guys. We have some talented younger guys. Emmitt Matthews Jr. has been terrific trying to help Jalen Bridges, the former Fairmont Senior High standout.
“It isn’t often you say a junior is your oldest guy, but I think Emmitt is one of our oldest guys in terms of playing time.
“They have played hard, they’ve retained things. Our older guys are trying to help our younger guys, not just on the floor but later on, at home and watching film with them. They are committed. They have done a really good job. To be as committed as they are and to be able to get as much done as they have in these times is admirable.”
He’s got two experienced point guards now in Deuce McBride and Jordan McCabe. He’s got his two studs down low in Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, joined by what he says is an improved Gabe Osabuohien. He has Mathews back to play on the wing but adds a stronger Bridges after a redshirt year, a 6-7 freshman in Taj Thweatt, a talented 6-10 freshman in Isaiah Cottrell, a junior transfer guard in Kedrian Johnson.
And then there’s two players who came in as junior college players last year, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who he expects to make quantum leaps this season.
“Both are playing with a lot of confidence,” he said. “It’s hard to think and play at the same time. If you’re running around thinking about ‘Am I supposed to be here?’ or ‘Where am I supposed to go?’ or ‘Did I miss that screen?’ it all affects you. They are very comfortable with what they’re doing and with their role is in what we’re doing. They both are extremely well. If that continues, those two guys on the floor makes us really hard to guard.
“People are going to have to be concerned with the two big guys inside, whichever two it happens to be. Then they can spread the floor and on top of that our point guard game next year should be much better. Deuce and Jordan are both shooting much better than a year ago.”
And this is a team that felt it missed a chance to redeem itself last season, getting hot toward the end only to have the Big 12 and the NCAA Championships both cancelled due to COVID-19.
“They were really excited to play in the conference tournament last year because we were starting to ride a high, and then that got canceled. Then the NCAA Tournament got canceled. They were excited. They were looking forward to the NCAA Tournament,” Huggins said.
This year, no matter what, Huggins does not expect to see that happen.
“As I’ve said before, which I guess I’m not supposed to say but it’s true, the NCAA has to have an NCAA Tournament or there will not be an NCAA. They won’t have enough money to exist,” he said.
“We will play an NCAA Tournament and we will play IN the NCAA Tournament.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.