“Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” — Judy Garland, as Dorothy, to her dog, Toto, after being carried from Kansas “Over the Rainbow” to Wonderland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”
MORGANTOWN — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling.
“Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley said on Tuesday as the Mountaineers put their teeth into preparing for Kansas in Saturday’s 6 p.m. home and Big 12 opener that will be shown on ESPN+, “I’ve had this one circled. Win, lose or draw in the Brawl, this was one I’ve had on the radar for a long time.”
It’s been quite a while since anyone took the Kansas football team seriously, but times are changing out on the plains.
The Jayhawks are fielding a legitimate football team after going 20-109 over the last 11 years and it goes back to their second-year coach, Lance Leipold.
The warning signals were put out late last season and it wasn’t only Lesley who saw them. WVU head coach Neal Brown was well aware of them when he let out a deep breath at the end of that final regular season game that got the Mountaineers into a bowl.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now ... and they should be,” Brown said in assessing his post-Backyard Brawl opponent. “If you think about their last four games, they go on the road and won at Texas, lose in the last possession on the road at TCU and our 2021 game, it’s a one-possession game they lose at home.
“Then, they win big [in this season’s opener].”
Big indeed. Kansas opened with a 56-10 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
But Brown isn’t painting them as a Top 10 team yet, just as an improved dangerous one.
How much better are they than the team the entire nation has kicked around since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12?
Those 56 points are the most scored in a Kansas opening game since 1912.
It must be noted that Troy had only 49 offensive plays in scoring those 56 points.
“I don’t need to see more than 49 plays to know. We played [this staff at Buffalo] when we were at Troy in a bowl game. They do a phenomenal job. Schematically, how they play, the positions they get you in,” Lesley said.
“Last year we had our hands full. I believe this and I told our guys this on Friday, this year I believe Kansas will be talked about as one of the most improved teams in college football. I believe that’s the kind of job they do.”
Now WVU has won 10 of 11 games against Kansas, the loss being one of the most embarrassing moments in the program’s history ... but this string of four games says the Jayhawks are “as high as an elephant’s eye” ... and that’s not just being “as corny as Kansas in August.”
“I think, at the end of the year, you’re going to look back and say this is one of the most improved teams in the entire country,” Brown said, echoing his defensive coordinator.
Brown’s familiarity with Leipold goes back to that 2018 Dollar General Bowl which Brown’s Troy team won over Buffalo, 42-32, where he was impressed with their discipline and schemes.
He sees it all over in the Jayhawks, beginning with their quarterback in what is a Daniels vs. Daniels matchup, WVU’s JT Daniels against KU’s Jalon Daniels.
“He’s got confidence.” Brown said of Jalon Daniels. “He’s a passer first. He’s got legs to run [he scored a running TD vs. WVU last year]. He’s accurate. He throws the deep ball well and hits some explosive plays. You saw that against Texas last year. He did it again in the first game this year.”
In the opener Jalon Daniels hit 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, completing passes to nine different receivers.
He is complemented by a strong running back in Devin Neal, who last season rushed for 707 yards and 4.5 yards per carry. He picked up right where he left off, breaking loose for 108 yards on just four carries in the runaway opener.
And Neal has a lot of company running the ball.
“In the running back room, they are as deep as anyone in our league,” Brown said. “The Neal kid is really good. They got Ky Thomas, who was at Minnesota last year. They have a Nebraska transfer, Sevion Morrison. They got a big physical kid, No. 20, that sat out last year. They are four deep with legitimate Big 12 running backs.”
WVU will have to improve on its tackling in the secondary for this one, the biggest weakness they showed in the opener.
WVU unveiled a running threat of its own in the opening at Pitt in true freshman CJ Donaldson, who rushed for 125 yards on seven carries and a touchdown to go with starter Tony Mathis.
WVU does have one major concern. It’s top cornerback Charles Woods was knocked out of the opener 12 plays in with a leg injury and his status was unknown. That in and of itself is a problem but his backup, Wesley McCormick, will miss the first half of the KU game due to a targeting penalty assessed against him in Pittsburgh.
