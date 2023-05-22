MORGANTOWN — It's funny how in sports research one thing leads to another, each offering up its own gripping tale.
On Thursday night as West Virginia opened a three-game series at Texas in which it had to win one game to assure at least a tie for its first Big 12 title and two games to assure an outright regular season crown, a one-man wrecking crew named Porter Brown had a game for the ages.
He hit three home runs and drove in eight runs as the Longhorns took the opener, 12-2, which was an impressive sight to see.
It got the mind to wondering about who might have had a similar type day for West Virginia, something that has come to mind often during the magical season that JJ Westerholt has put together for the Mountaineers, leading the nation in hitting and looking to possibly finish with the highest one-season batting average of anyone with 100 or more at bats.
But for one day, as he managed only one hit in four at bats in the opener against Texas, Wetherholt had to take a back seat to Brown's performance.
That sent us scurrying to the record books to see what the single game record at WVU was for home runs and RBIs and it took us to May 9, 1947, a day when Bill Biddle hit four home runs for the Mountaineers against Quantico Marines in Virginia.
His 18 total bases in that 5-for-6 day included a double making it also a school record.
As difficult as it is to believe, the four home runs are not an NCAA record. Not even close.
In 2019, Florida State's Marshall McDougal, on May 9, 1999, hit home runs in six consecutive at bats against Maryland, 52 years to the day after Biddle's power eruption.
Almost as surprising at McDougal's record performance is that when I took to researching Biddle there was very little written about him and, I suspect, there was probably a solid story to be told.
He was a native of Carlisle, Pa., which is home to one very famous athlete named Thorpe, as in the immortal Jim Thorpe.
Biddle served with the U.S. Navy during World War II out of high school as he was 24 when he played his only season at WVU. But what a season it was for he not only played for the 1947 baseball team but in the previous fall for the 1946 football team but that finished 5-5 for Bill Kern after he replaced perhaps the Ira Rodgers as coach.
While he was not a football starter in his first season, he was the leading rusher against Pitt in a 33-7 loss. True, it was only 15 yards in 7 carries, but the Mountaineers were held to just 48 rushing yards by a powerful Pitt team.
And in an unexpected 13-0 homecoming victory over a Syracuse team that was described in the Associated Press story as a "big and rugged Orange 11" he scored the game's clinching second touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Rex Bumgardner.
But baseball was Biddle's game and catcher was his position. And while wasn't quite the hitter his coach, Charley Hockenberry was, he was pretty darn good.
Hockenberry, a member of WVU's Athletic Hall of Fame, finished his career with a three-year .418 batting average.
In addition to that four-home run game, on April 18, 1947, he beat Penn State, 6-4, on the Nittany Lions' home field with a ninth-inning, three run homer that erased a 3-2 deficit.
The headline in the Scranton Times the next day read:
Biddle's Homer in 9th Fatal to Penn State
That one season was good enough to create a bidding war for his services after the season, this being back where there were only 16 teams in the major leagues and no draft.
On July 9, 1947, the newspaper wrote this of him.
"Bill Biddle, one of the more wildly sought college baseball players in the country has signed with the Detroit organization."
His father, NJ Biddle, reported that eight teams, half of those in the big leagues, went after him and that the Washington Senators had offered the highest bonus, but they narrowed it down to Cleveland and Detroit.
"I preferred that Bill sign with Detroit or Cleveland, but Cleveland didn't express too much interest, so he went to Detroit, which I think is the best organization in baseball," NJ Biddle was quoted as saying.
The Indians were deep with catching talent already in its organization headed by Jim Hegan, who became the catcher for a Cleveland staff that included three Hall of Fame pitchers in Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn.
"In turning down that larger bonus with another club we were looking forward to the future," Biddle said. "If Bill makes the grade, he will be better off in the end for Detroit is one of the best paying clubs."
Scouting a baseball player was not quite as sophisticated then as it is now.
"Detroit first learned Biddle through a friend of one of its scouts," the paper wrote.
The Tigers planned to bring him along through its system. His first season he spent with Class C Auburn and hit .345 with 11 home runs and 96 RBIs.
He never matched that again, finishing a four-year minor league career with .292 career average with 44 home runs and 177 RBIs, never rising above Class A.
