MORGANTOWN — When the Big 12 preseason poll for the 2022-23 season came out last October rest assured that no one had Wednesday night's 7 p.m. Coliseum meeting between West Virginia and Iowa State circled as a meaningful game.
After all, Iowa State was picked to finish 7th in the 10-team league with West Virginia one notch behind them.
But as they take the floor before what will push toward being another sellout crowd for the Mountaineers, this works out to be one of the season's most meaningful games for both teams, although for vastly different reasons.
The Cyclones, living off an undefeated 12-0 year to date at home, are contending for the regular season title, sitting second at 7-3 in the conference behind a 9-2 Texas team while West Virginia, at 3-7 in conference play, is trying to rally itself into the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa State isn't worried about its tournament resume but certainly would like to find a path to the conference crown that no one thought it could win —no one, that is, except themselves ever since scaring Kansas in what become a a 2-point defeat at Allen Field House.
WVU, on the other hand, stumbled blindly into Big 12 play, lost its first five games but has, by Coach Bob Huggins' own admission, recovered to win 3 of its last 5 games as guard Erik Stevenson has scored more than 30 points in two of the last three games with victories over Auburn and Oklahoma.
What changed Stevenson after he struggled through a tough shooting slump and let his emotions and mouth get out of control?
Maybe this.
"I'll tell you the truth," Coach Bob Huggins said. "I put him on the phone with Mike Gansey and Mike talked to him."
Gansey, of course, is the former Mountaineer star who now is general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"If you've been around sports you know you get tired of hearing the same voice, man. I get tired of hearing Erik's voice now," Huggins said. "That's common in sports. You are together so much and are in situations where you are uncomfortable that you have to find ways to calm it down. To his credit, he has. He has been, in the last four or five or six games a great teammate.
"Mike is Mike. He has a calming effect on people. He's not loud. He's straight to the point. "
So, what we have is two teams in need of victory, each for a different reason and each with a contrasting profile.
WVU is a big, strong team that will try to muscle it's way past an Iowa State team that uses four guards and one inside player and this one will be decided by whomever can impose his will on the other.
The Mountaineers possess the one major factor that is not found on the statistic sheet and that is a home court crowd that was rip snorting wild the last two games they played.
Home court advantage is huge against Iowa State, who is a far different team on the road than it is at home and that is due mainly to one of the great student sections in college basketball —one that even can match WVU for its intensity.
"That place where they play has been known for a long time to be a hard place to play," Huggins said. "The fans are terrific. They are really good. They were good as long as I remember."
WVU guard Joe Toussaint played at Iowa State when he was at Iowa. That was always a big game and he got to see the Iowa State fans at their rowdiest and it makes a difference when they leave.
"They are a completely different team on the road," Toussaint said. "That's not a knock on them. They're still a good team but there are holes in their game when they get on the road. It's really hard to play in the Hilton. That crowd is ridiculous, their fan base is ridiculous. That's why they struggle a little bit when they are on the road."
WVU has the fan base this time and Huggins' idea against them will be to work the ball inside to Jimmy Bell and his two rapidly improving young partners James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague.
If they can establish the inside game early, it could take Iowa State out of its game and also keep the Cyclones from doubling on Stevenson, which now seems like the thing most defenses are going to have to do.
