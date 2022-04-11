MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins has added another experienced guard via the transfer portal, getting a commitment from Iowa guard Joe Toussaint on Monday.
Toussaint played three years at Iowa averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He especially addressed one of WVU's major problems — turnovers. His 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio was among the nation's highest on a team that led the NCAA at 1.74.
Toussaint is 6-foot and 190 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Toussaint was not considered a scorer, especially from the outside, making just 27.3% of his 3-point attempts and never making more than 11 in any of his three years.
Huggins brings Toussaint in with an eye on him seeing a lot of action at the point. While Kedrian Johnson returns for a super senior season next year after starting at the point last year, Huggins well could move him to one of the shooting guard spots.
He often spoke a year ago that Johnson wasn't a true point guard and with both Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil gone and with Malik Curry, a point guard who was used to score more than facilitate also graduated, he could join Seth Wilson in taking their place.
WVU has added two guards through the portal to date, joining 6-4 guard Erik Stevenson, who previously played for Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina.
WVU has three open scholarships left and is looking for big men to fill at least two of them.
Already signed for next year 6-7 forward Josiah Harris of Cleveland, 6-1 point guard Josiah Davis of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Triton College 6-8 forward Patrick Suemnick. They also are awaiting a signed letter of intent from junior college big man Fede Federiko.
---
Faced with a flow of student-athletes leaving via the NCAA's transfer portal and in an effort to recognize academic accomplishment, WVU has started the $1.5-million Mountaineer Academic Incentive Program.
The program will provide $5,980 annually to athletes that meet certain criteria.
The criteria are:
Student-athlete must be academically eligible
Student-athlete cannot be in the transfer portal at the time of payment
Payment is subject, not only to academic success, but to a review of the student-athlete’s record of conduct through WVU’s Office of Student Conduct
This grew out of the landmark 9-0 decision in the NCAA Supreme Court decision in the NCAA vs. Alston case that did away with NCAA caps on student-athlete academic benefits.
