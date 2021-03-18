MORGANTOWN — When third-seeded West Virginia meets 16th seed Morehead State in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at 9:50 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, it may wind up feeling like an intra-squad scrimmage for the Mountaineers, but not for the reason you’re thinking.
We’re not making reference to any perceived superiority WVU may have over the mid-major Eagles, for the Mountaineers have learned over and over that any time they feel that bad things happen see WVU versus Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament five years ago.
No, we’re not talking about Power 5 versus Mid-Major superiority or high seeds versus low seeds or the number of stars recruiting services gave their recruits over the years.
We’re talking about the image each team projects and the style of play and the coaching philosophies the veteran Hall of Fame Coach Bob Huggins and four-year head coach Preston Spradlin espouse.
WVU is WVU and, from the way they talk, Morehead State is a WVU wannabe.
After learning its seed and opponent, Spradlin talked about the style of ball they play, especially on the defensive side, and their rebounding and doing it against a team coached by Huggins, whose teams have traditionally been known for their physical style of play and their emphasis on winning the rebounding battle.
This was what Spradlin had to say:
“We call it ‘bully ball’ in the locker room. Zone or man, that’s what we got to do,” the coach said.
He noted, for example, that in beating top-seeded Belmont in the finals of the Ohio Valley Conference Championships, his team won the rebounding battle by 10 rebounds.
“That’s who we’ve been all year,” Spradlin said. “That’s been our calling card. We’ve been a dominant rebounding team.”
Now I don’t know if they still use bulletin board material in locker rooms these days, but to talk about playing “bully ball” when you are about to face Derek Culver and the Mountaineers does not sound like a particularly good idea.
While the WVU style of play has changed some this year as it has become more perimeter oriented, they are still capable of a highly physical presence on the floor through Culver, Gabe Osabuohien and Emmitt Matthews Jr. and that may set the bodies to flying once the two teams tip it off on truTV.
Not that there will be any backing down by the underdog Morehead State team.
“In our league, we have the same identity,” Spradlin said. “We have the reputation of being the team that dominates the glass and dominates the paint.
When it was mentioned that WVU under Huggins has built that identity over the years, Spradlin responded:
“We take a lot of pride in being a tough, physical team as well. What better way to test it than to go against a big, physical team in the NCAA Tournament?”
Now there are levels of physicality and playing in the Big 12. WVU every day goes up against a team that has the best in athletes, strength training and nutrition while mid-majors normally don’t offer that to the same level.
In this game it will begin in the post, where WVU offers Culver, who is a junior who took a year to go to prep school, so chronologically a senior really. His reputation precedes him, but he will be challenged by the MVP of the OVC Tournament, a freshman who stands 6-foot-10 but cedes about 40 pounds to Culver at 220.
His name is Johni Broome and he is the real deal, too.
“That’s going to be the marquee matchup of the night,” Spradlin said. “We probably play through Johni more than do through Culver.”
That, of course, depends on what each side offers. WVU goes to Culver to score when he has an advantage, but they use him a lot to open up outside shooters, for teams have taken to drop down and double team him.
Like WVU, Morehead plays one down low and four out and, like WVU, they want to spread the floor and shoot from the outside.
“We play inside-out,” Spradlin said. “We feel we can win the game if we have more post touches.”
Defensively, though, the philosophies are also similar.
“Offensively, we want to play off our defense,” Spradlin said. “We get turnovers and want to push it up the court. For us, it starts defensively. We spend a lot of time on defense and our numbers express that.”
Morehead State holds opponents to 63.4 points a game, far below the Mountaineers average of 72.1 points a game. Teams shoot 40.3 percent against the Eagles while shooting 44.2 percent against WVU.
The question is how it translates against the kind of schedule WVU played and that’s hard to judge, especially after a layoff of a week. Asked if the layoff may hurt his team, Spradlin offered this response:
“When I brought that up to my team, they burst out laughing. Losing the competitive edge is not something you have to worry about with the Morehead State Eagles. These guys, whether they are playing tic-tac-toe or rock-scissors-paper they are trying to win at all costs.”
You all know about WVU’s competitive edge, not losing it twice with second half comebacks of 18 and 19 points to win games.
