MORGANTOWN — We live in a changing world and our sports are not immune to it.
Five years ago, when Dana Holgorsen was head coach at West Virginia, he was asked about the value of versatility in players, about using them at multiple positions.
He was against it.
“In the 20-something years I’ve been doing this, I haven’t had success having guys doing multiple things and being great at it,” he said. “You have to kind of lock in on something to be great at it.”
Well, Holgorsen was versatile enough to find his way to Houston and Neal Brown coaches West Virginia and a lot of this spring’s effort has been to create versatility on his roster, players who can play multiple positions to increase his team’s depth.
You saw it last year when he took true freshman center Zach Frazier and moved him to guard, where he became a freshman All-American.
Frazier’s back at guard now but all up and down the offensive line the emphasis has been on versatility.
“What I’ve tried to do is not just develop left tackles and left guards. I’ve tried to develop guys who can play at least four of the five offensive line positions,” said offensive line coach Mike Moore. “Center is a little different because you have to snap. We’ve worked hard at developing depth and now I feel like we have guys who can move around.”
Moore’s philosophy goes like this:
“If they are long and twitchy enough to play left tackle, they can play any of the other line positions. If you are good enough to play right tackle, you can also play right guard and left guard. That’s the way I’m trying to do this thing. I’m constantly moving people around,” Moore said.
The end result he seeks is to have a top five and three behind them.
“One who can snap, the other two who can play guard and tackle both on the right and left sides,” he said.
That was one reason the addition this year of Virginia Tech transfer and West Virginia native Doug Nester was so welcome.
“He fits in perfect because he fits the same mold as Brandon Yeats, James Gmiter and Frazier,” Moore said. “I intentionally left him a spot for multiple days. I started him at tackle and had him play there for multiple days. The next week, I let him play guard for three days. I wanted to get a solid feel for what he looked like at both of them and let him get a solid feel of playing both.
“I haven’t moved him to the left yet. That’d be a summer deal and something for camp,” Moore said.
Moore says it’s more difficult to move from the left side to the right side or vice-versa than it is to move from guard to tackle.
“It’s more difficult because your stance and footwork changes. It doesn’t change as much at guard and tackle,” Moore said. “The spacing and the guys are blocking change a little bit, but to move left and right you have to have a guy who has been around a while.”
It’s no different at linebacker or safety, where the parts are also interchangeable.
“I’m going to recruit the best safety I can recruit,” safeties coach Dontae Wright said. “What we are hoping to get to is recruiting three bodies that are all the same, because that can help us with tempo. There’s a lot of tempo in the Big 12. They get you on one side of the field and now you’ve got to run all the way to the other side because I’m just a cat safety or just a spear.
“But if we can get all those positions together, then you can play left or right and we get ahead of it. If you have three interchangeable guys it makes it much tougher for the offense to pick up what you are doing.”
How difficult is it to move from one safety position to another?
“In terms of the two safeties — the cat safety and the free safety — there is no difference,” Wright said. “They got a couple of different calls but they have the same exact techniques. The spear is a little bit different because he’s a hybrid corner-safety guy. He plays a little man-to-man on No. 2. spear is hardest to switch. The two safeties are interchangeable.”
And which of the safeties Wright coaches is the most adaptable to change?
“The one who can play all three is Alonzo Addae,” he said. “He is one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around. He understands not only what the other safety positions are doing, but where the Will lineback er is supposed to be and where the Mike is supposed to be and all the pieces around him.”
Why has versatility become so important to a roster?
Let’s just say it’s a sign of the times.
“I heard Coach Brown talking on his show how it’s hard to get that 85 number of scholarships now because you got transfers, guys leaving, guys coming,” Moore said. “You’re not as consistent with have 10 offensive linemen. It’s hard to keep 10 offensive linemen because one or two of them is going to be good enough to play someplace else and he will leave.
“It’s that way at every position. It’s hard to keep two good quarterbacks, let alone four, like we used to do. If that third guy doesn’t get enough snaps, he’s going to leave. That’s just the world we live in.”
