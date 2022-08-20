MORGANTOWN — A couple of weeks ago we lost the great Bill Russell at age 88, a man who merged social consciousness with basketball ability to produce a player and person unlike any before him or since.
But the obituaries also paid homage to the characteristics that defined all that Bill Russell was and that, quite simply, made him a winner unlike any other American sports figure has ever seen as evidenced by his 11 NBA championship rings as player and coach with the Boston Celtics.
See, there is such a thing as a winner, a person who has the ability to inspire those around him, who magnifies their confidence while helping create an atmosphere where they not only maximize their individual talents but bond into a team that refuses to lose.
Such person is rare, hard to find, but is exactly the type of player West Virginia believes it has landed with North Dakota State transfer spear Jasir Cox.
A winner?
How about three FBS national championship rings while starting for four years with the Vikings, that coming after his senior year in high school when he transferred to Bishop Miege in Kansas City and helped that school to its fourth straight Kansas 4A state title.
Cox believes he knows what it takes to win and that he can use that knowledge to help WVU make a large turnaround this year.
“I won every year but the COVID year [at North Dakota State],” he said. “I see football as a team sport. I feel I can make a big impact with my teammates to show them a winner’s mentality.”
While he may not have instilled the winning attitude and mentality at North Dakota State, he was the kind of player who observed, bought in and adopted whatever it is that makes a winner.
“Being at North Dakota State, winning three national championships, allowed me to see the good things in football,” Cox said. “It was actually humbling for most of the players to see that I am a guy who just won three national championships and I can bring insights to everyone and just show them how it’s really done.”
This isn’t just talk. He selected WVU for his transfer after a long, hard deliberation and a lot of research, not so much for what it could do for him but for what he could do for the school and the team.
“My decision coming here was to make a change, to make a difference to the program and to show people personally that I could play in the FBS. I know guys look at the FCS as just as step down from the FBS, but with that winning mentality you are able to touch guys who haven’t experienced winning,” he said.
And just what it is that makes for a winning culture? Obviously, it takes talent, but talent alone is not enough to get over the top.
“We were prideful,” he said. “We would always talk about Viking pride. It was really a brotherhood, knowing that we played for people that played 30 years ago. They were around the facilities and they were an inspiration to us in why we play the game we do.
“I’m beginning to see that here as well, bringing in former players and coaches who emphasize this game means more than just us. It means a lot to the city and to the school.”
Indeed, Neal Brown has brought in former players and coaches, Hall of Fame coach Don Nehlen having addressed the team as well as his assistant Bill Kirelawich.
What’s more, Brown has spent much of his three years at WVU trying to create the kind of pride and unity that Cox saw at North Dakota State.
“You play for the guy next to you and the people around you. That’s why it was such a winning culture,” the 6-1, 204-pound defender said. “We knew we would grow as a football team. Having that bond off the field gives you a different drive to why you should win on the field, because you give people hope.”
Cox and his older brother, Jabril Cox, were teammates at North Dakota State through the 2019 season, after which his brother made the jump to Power 5 football and transferred to LSU. The older brother helped Jasir make his way through the swamp that is the transfer portal after last season.
“I know he influenced me to make the decision,” Cox said. “We always grew up wanting to play FBS, especially at a Power 5 school. To see him do it, I felt I was able to do it as well. I was able to play with the guys that we saw on TV. He was a big help in my decision to enter the portal and come to West Virginia.”
Cox had decided to enter the portal right after last season ended.
“My goal was to enter the portal before January but being at North Dakota State, where you play in the national championship on Jan. 8, you only have a week to get out,” he said. “I didn’t have enough time. I thought it would be best for me to finish out the spring there and then go on to my next school in the summer.”
He spent a good deal of time analytically approaching his decision.
“I entered the portal in February and had a lot of time to think about what was going to be the best option for me. I looked at West Virginia and other schools that fit my play style, like Oklahoma State, Texas reached out, a lot of G5 schools reached out like Louisiana Tech.”
WVU used the spear position in its defense and he felt that was the perfect fit for his skills, a position that is part linebacker, part safety and part cornerback ... having to take on linemen and tight ends and, at the same time, with responsibilities to cover slippery slot receivers.
“I’ve done a lot of research on the position and on the team as well. I saw they are really flexible with the position and that the spear is a really useful guy. I’m capable of that,” he said.
He knows it’s a step up in class, but it’s that challenge that interests him the most.
“I knew I was going to face a lot of challenges coming in, making decisions I made. I wanted to play spear at West Virginia. I was optimistic in my decision. I wanted to show scouts and everybody that I’m able to be a player that can play anywhere on the field. I just wanted to display my attributes on the field,” he said.
He made his visit to Morgantown in April and that clinched his decision.
“Once I came here, I just knew it was the right fit for me,” he said. “From the coaches to the players, and even the fans, it was all in welcoming arms. It was a long decision, but I felt West Virginia was the best fit for me once they reached out to me. All the coaching staff, they showed me that I was more than a player to them.”
