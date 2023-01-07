MORGANTOWN — Once upon time, West Virginia used to own Kanas in its own house.
No more.
The Jayhawks, ranked No. 3 in the nation, have won nine of the last 10 times against WVU, four in a row. While WVU holds a 10-7 advantage at the Coliseum, you wouldn't have known it as Kansas roared to a 76-62 victory Saturday night.
The loss was the Mountaineers' third in a row, which dropped their record to 10-5 and left them at 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Considering the whole world has ceded the title of "Toughest Conference in America" to the Big 12, it's hard to see WVU finding an easy way to dig out of this hole.
But then, does it have to be easy?
"When you're flunking a class you study more, or you continue to flunk a class," Bob Huggins said. "If you continually don't make a shot, if you continually aren't consistent at the free throw line, if you consistently don't make shots from where you know you're going to get shots, you're probably going to flunk the class.
"I don't know why it doesn't bother them when they miss shots, and they don't respond with coming back. I mean, you're not over-exerting yourself to shoot free throws, especially when you've got managers in there rebounding for you. I thought we had solved that problem.
"Obviously I was wrong again."
WVU's shooting, which was so good through the non-conference season, was awful. Erik Stevenson went 4 for 19, Joe Toussaint went 2 of 19, the team 20 of 57 and 4 for20 from 3-point range.
You can't do that against the No. 3 team in the country.
"Well, when you're playing against the No. 1-ranked team in the country (maybe next week), everything is important. Every pass that you throw, that you make your guys turn your hands over, hurts you. Every time you dribbled off your foot, every time you miss a wide-open cutter, it hurts. We didn't make shots. Their best player, their All-American, made shots, our guy didn't."
Actually, Jalen Wilson, the leading scorer in the Big 12, didn't shoot all that well, making 4 of 12 shots with 14 points, but he also had 14 rebounds.
"Jalen rebounded the heck out of the ball," Coach Bill Self said. "He was exhausted there for that stretch right before I took him out. He and Kevin McCullar Jr. both rebounded the heck out of the ball. They combined for 22 rebounds."
The first half showed off Kansas' athleticism and shooting. It showed off WVU's aggressiveness and determination.
It showed off the officials.
And when the officials are being noticed, it isn't for making good crowds.
The fans came to boo Kansas but, by the half, it was the officials they were working on as they walked toward the locker room.
By that time the Jayhawks had showed off their 3-point shooting, at one point hitting eight of them in a row and turning six of their first 10 field goals into 3-pointers. It bordered upon the impossible, looking at an 85% 3-point rate midway through the half.
Gradey Dick was the chief culprit in this regard. He went to halftime with 12 points on 3 of 3 from the field, all from 3-point range, and 3-for-3 from the free throw line, when he was fouled shooting a 2.
What did Huggins think of him?
"Well, obviously, he's extremely good," Huggins said. "I don't know. Did he miss a shot. Didn't seem like did."
He did, actually. He finished 4 for 7 shooting for the night, leading five Jayhawks into double figures with 15 points.
Kansas got the lead up to double figures quickly but during the last eight minutes, when play got totally out of hand on both sides, in part because every time the whistle no one knew who the foul was on and denied they had committed it.
It was so bad that when Kansas threw an air ball toward the end of the half, the Mountaineers' mascot was so happy to see it end that she shot off her musket.
Just another blown call, for there was 1.8 seconds left and a foul had been called that sent Kansas' K.J. Adams to the free throw line, where he made two shots, leaving it 42-35 when halftime finally came.
All things considered; it could have been worse. Much worse, for KU cooled off to the point that they made only 3 of their last 15 shots in the half.
WVU managed to get within five before Adams' late free throws.
