MORGANTOWN — As the 1950s turned into the 1960s, Jerry West turned from West Virginia University to first the United States Olympic team and then the NBA.
He and Oscar Robertson and a few others just before them were changing the face of basketball and with it the professional league that before had been not much a whole lot more than a barnstorming group of players.
The 1960 Olympic team is still considered one of the best ever put together, even though it was an amateur team that swept through eight games, winning by an average of more than 40 points a game. It included West and Oscar, along with Jerry Lucas, Walt Bellamy, Bob Boozer, Terry Dischinger, Adrian Smith and Darrell Imhoff, just off beating West and WVU by a point in the NCAA final.
The two-handed set shot was on its deathbed and teams were going up and down the court, using players unlike any they had seen before like West and Robertson.
There is an argument that rages that this may have become the greatest era ever for the sport with Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit being joined by this group. The 1961 NBA All-Star game had rosters so strong that Bill Russell came off the bench, being on the same East team as Wilt Chamberlain.
And they lost. No, they were killed by the West, a team with West and Oscar and Baylor and West’s predecessor at WVU, Hot Rod Hundley. The West scored 47 first-quarter points and had 84 at the half before cruising to a 153-131 victory.
How does that group compare with the era when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls ruled basketball and how do those two groups with today’s players led by LeBron James and Steph Curry?
West has been there for all of it and was asked how they call compared.
“It’s impossible (to compare eras),” he said.
“I liken it to when I came into the league. It was the start of players being athletic. I was fortunate being very athletic. I could run and jump,” West said. “Even when I first came into the league, (it was so good that) I didn’t start right away and I was the second player taken in the draft.”
That got West’s attention, but he knew what he could do and that he belonged.
“I could see from playing a few minutes that if I had any kind of patience — and if the coach would have any confidence in me — I was going to do well in this league,” West said. “I wasn’t concerned I was going to be someone who was an also-ran. I saw if I could continue to be motivated and to work at it, I was going to be a player who would be productive in this league.”
He wound up in just the right place, Los Angeles. His coach was Fred Schaus, who had coached him at WVU, so he didn’t have to worry about the coach having confidence in him. And his teammate was the great Elgin Baylor, who is among how many great athletes who have died this year.
“I was fortunate I played with a great, great player in Elgin Baylor,” West said. “Elgin was a perfect teammate.”
Baylor taught him about life in the NBA.
“They called him Mr. Inside and me Mr. Outside,” West said. “To be a scorer in this league, you can’t just shoot shots. You have to be able to make people foul you and get to the free throw line. That’s how you score a lot of points. It’s not just shooting.
“You have to get to the free throw line. It was an incredible learning experience for me.”
When his playing career was over, along with Baylor’s and Oscar’s, there was a void that soon was filled by Michael Jordan.
How good was Jordan? You know the answer but hear from someone who really knows, Jerry West.
“I know Michael pretty well and we talked about things like that,” West said. “If you are a great player, and I’ve never seen a player like him during my lifetime because of his impressive play on both ends of the court. Arguably — I don’t even think arguably — he was the best player in the league offensively and defensively.
“We haven’t seen anything like that before. The competitive nature of Michael was just unique. Was there someone who was a challenge to him as being the best player in the league? He was going to prove that wasn’t the case. Also, he was going to lead his team.
“He was just a fierce competitor ... I’m not sure we saw a package like that before. His quickness, his vertical quickness, the running, gigantic hands, being able to do things in the air we haven’t seen anyone so like him.”
If there is such a thing as athletic evolution, you had West and Oscar and then you had Jordan. Who was better? You can argue that long into the night, but it doesn’t matter, really.
They all were the best of their eras ... and then along came another era, one led by LeBron James and by Steph Curry and by an influx of foreign players who changed the way the game was played, helped no small amount by a change in the rules.
“When LeBron came out, that was a unique time for all young high school kids if they were good enough. At that time, the professionals were mostly interested in taller players,” West said, putting on his executive’s hat that allowed him to become probably the greatest judge of talent the league has seen.
“If you look at the change in the game now, all these kids are 6-5 and 6-7. I call them intermediate players,” he said. “The rules have dictated the way the game is played. It’s designed for offense. I wish they would let the coaches do a little bit more defensively. You can’t touch anybody. The rules have been very lax and it’s simply because people like to see home runs, they like to see strikeouts in baseball.
“In basketball, they like to see scoring. With these kids today, they also like to see dribbling. With the ability to shoot shots, you can’t touch them. It’s so much easier to score today, it puts more stress on the defenses. I wish we let defensive players play a little bit more aggressive today than they do.”
