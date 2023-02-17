MORGANTOWN — It is one of the feel-good stories of our generation, one that you are part of, be you in Morgantown or Fairmont or Clarksburg or anywhere in West Virginia, this meteoric rise of Joe Mazzulla from being a role playing member of West Virginia’s Final Four team of 2010 to an assistant coach, then head coach at Fairmont State University to officially named head coach of the Boston Celtics.
It is a bigger deal than you may think, the fact that the most storied of NBA franchises on Thursday morning took away the “interim” tag on his job description and named the one-time Mountaineer guard the official coach of the team, extending his contract while placing him in the same seat once occupied by Bill Russell and Red Auerbach, two cornerstone figures in the history of the league and the sport itself.
One may find it surprising, for this wasn’t a former NBA player or a long-time coach who climbed through the college ranks to the professional ranks at the highest of levels, leaving a trail of success behind him.
It is the story of a common Joe, so to speak, driven to succeed in the game he loved and that he accomplished it doesn’t surprise those who know him best, his Mountaineers teammates on that 2010 Final Four team in which he was the key figure in getting them there, even though they admit they weren’t picturing it then.
“It’s hard to say I’m surprised or not surprised, but he is doing what I thought he could do,” Mountaineer great Da’Sean Butler said upon hearing the news of Mazzulla’s permanent hiring. “Personally, Joe would have succeeded at anything he wanted to do; at anything he put his mind to. His battle was always staying out of his own way.
“When he grew up and matured and fought to turn into the guy he is today, which is awesome, he showed if you put the time and the work into you can do anything you want to. You can become a better person and a really good coach in the process.
“As I reflect back to when we were 18 or 19 no, you don’t think Joe is going to be sitting in the same seat as a Brad Stevens, but at the same time sitting and reflecting and looking at all the hard work he put in and the things he looked into and learned as an assistant followed by getting the chance to be a head coach allowed him to continue to learn and better himself.”
Alex Ruoff, a teammate from the season before the Final Four run, is now beginning his way toward a coaching career, a graduate assistant to Bob Huggins on the Mountaineers’ staff after returning after a long professional career overseas.
He admits it was too early to see a coach with the best record in the NBA when they were teammates, but it became obvious as time went by.
“Maybe not back playing with him college, but being close with him over the past 12 years or so I could see it coming,” Ruoff said as he took a moment off from preparing for Saturday’s meeting with Texas Tech. “You could definitely see God leading him to something great just by the way he handled himself at Fairmont State and then going to Boston, starting at the bottom and then working his way up.”
Mazzulla began as an assistant at Fairmont State, moved up to the top job and had that Division II program moving in the right direction. He’d been given a chance to go to the Boston organization earlier but turned it down.
“He took a chance by refusing the job the first time it was offered to him because he worried about his staff and his players,” Butler said.
It was all part of the person he was becoming. He cared about those around him.
That went with the obvious things that were showing at WVU.
“Joe was always very meticulous with details. He always grasped concepts very well; faster than most of us. He was obviously gritty,” teammate Wellington Smith said. “”If he didn’t know something, he’d ask. “He was always in tune with the scouting report.”
But to this level of success in his future?
“I don’t think anyone saw this coming, including Joe,” Smith said. “But I’m not surprised by it. He came from a great background. With his interest and love with the game, I’m not surprised at all.”
They all stayed in touch, followed each other as they chased their dreams in different directions.
“I leaned on him for advice quite a lot since I announced my retirement this year,” Ruoff said. “One thing that stuck with me is that you are going to learn a whole lot of dos and don’ts and there’s growth to be had in both of them. Things to do and what not to do and you have to use that to prepare yourself when you are the guy making decisions.”
The tipoff probably came in Mazzulla’s shining moment as a player. WVU was playing a Kentucky team in the Elite Eight with a roster full of NBA players and they had to do it without starting guard Truck Bryant, who had just suffered a broken foot.
Mazzulla had suffered through a dreadful season, one that would have put anyone else on the shelf, the left-hander’s left shoulder injured, keeping him from raising his arm above the shoulder and shooting free throws right-handed.
He’d played in 35 games, but averaged just 2.2 points per contest.
Now he had to face Kentucky with the nation watching the goings-on in the Carrier Dome ... and Mazzulla showed the courage, the determination, that attention to detail in the scouting reports, his ability to grasp concepts and put WVU on his back and carried them.
He scored a career-high 17 points and had 5 assists, which was a miracle in and of itself.
But there was more.
“His determination was evident back then. Him guarding DeMarcus Cousins in the tournament, his grit and fight, never backing down from a challenge and never letting a challenge affect him. The fact that he could achieve this is not surprising at all,” Wellington Smith said.
That’s right, the 6-2 Mazzulla was one of three players Huggins dropped down to work defensively against the 6-10 future NBA player Cousins, driving him crazy. Cousins managed 15 points, but committed five turnovers and much of it was the result of Mazzulla’s persistence.
It was all there for everyone to see in that game, Joe Mazzulla from the inside out.
“You always could see how much he cared about the game. He was a coach on the floor as a player. I didn’t know whether or not he would go into coaching but when he did I didn’t think he’d have any trouble transitioning into the coaching field,” Butler said.
“As you know, he continued to progress in the coaching field. You could see how much better he was getting year by year.”
What didn’t change was all those things he showed that night against Kentucky.
“His outlook on life may have changed, but in terms of the person Joe is he hasn’t changed at all,” Wellington Smith said.
