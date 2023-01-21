MORGANTOWN — Anyone who has played for Bob Huggins has stories and it doesn’t take long to compile them.
DerMarr Johnson, West Virginia’s newest assistant coach, having replaced Larry Harrison just this week, played only one year for Huggins but he comes in ready to offer up stories about what it’s like to play for Huggins, stories that offer insight into why Huggins has coached his way into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and why he just may right the ship at West Virginia despite an 0-5 start in the Big 12 Conference this year.
Johnson met with the media on Friday, a day before a 6 p.m. Big 12 battle at the Coliseum with Texas in which the Mountaineers look to win their second in a row to begin spreading the news that they aren’t packing it in just because things didn’t go their way early in the season.
Johnson was asked his favorite Huggins story and he offered up one not many know about.
“My freshman year we had a center named B.J. Grove, about 6-11, 280 pounds and he was really good,” Johnson said.
Didn’t matter.
“Coach was on him every day — he wanted B.J. to be about 255,” Johnson said, the story beginning to sound a lot like what Huggins did with his current center Jimmy Bell Jr., who came in and lost almost 100 pounds to get into his playing shape.
Only this one takes a twist.
“B.J. would go home for the weekend and come back at like 275,” Johnson said. “Coach was always like ‘How can you go home for a weekend and gain 20 pounds?’”
And so it went, until this one day when Huggins decided to physically involve himself in the drills.
“We had this charge drill and Coach doesn’t think guys are taking charges the right way, so he got up there and he picked B.J. — the guy he makes run every day in practice all around the arena. He tells B.J. run at me from half court,” Johnson said.
“Now B.J. takes those 280 pounds and runs hard at him, knocks him clear under the basket,” Johnson continued, everyone in the room now picturing Huggins sprawled out under the basket and expecting an explosion.
“But no,” Johnson said. “Huggs stood there and took it. He got up and his face was red, but we’re like, if our coach can take a charge like that we have no excuse not to take that charge.”
Talk about making your point the hard way.
The word hard work fits right into Huggins’ coaching method, which was really what brought DerMarr Johnson out of the Washington, D.C. area, to play at Cincinnati in the first place.
Johnson was a marvelous player. He went to Maine Central Institute, a prep school, where he won National Player of the Year under Max Goode, who was a long-time friend of Huggins.
Now Johnson had no intention of going to college from his freshman year on. He was a 6-9 guard who could do it all and had planned to jump straight to the NBA, but there were some questions about his strength and whether he played hard enough.
He and his advisors decided to go to one year of college to work on both areas and Cincinnati had one of the nation’s top weight programs and, as for the other aspect about playing hard enough, he said “with Huggs you have no choice but to play hard.”
He was prepared for what he got from Huggins by playing for Goode, who was a whole lot like him.
“I knew what I was getting myself into when I went to Cincinnati,” Johnson said. “My senior year I played for Max Goode at the Maine Central Institute, and he was a lot like Huggs. Very intense.
“I was the best player in the country, but he didn’t care. He still told me I was skinny and soft. He cussed me out every day. That prepared me for Huggs.”
Huggins had probably the best team he ever had when he went after Johnson as a recruit because he needed a 2 guard.
“We got Kenyon at center, we got Pete Mackeal at forward, who was the 59th pick in the draft. We had Jermaine Tate, who was a very good player — 6-10. Then we had Kenny Satterfield and Steve Logan, who were our two point guards,” Huggins said.
“We didn’t really have a 2 guard,” and he was going to be the man that filled that void.
“I went up to see DJ, another coach came in from a Big East school who was one of those guys who was kind of forward. I didn’t have anywhere to go; my flight wasn’t until the next day. He wanted to go first and I said go ahead,” Huggins said.
“He goes in and is in there for over an hour. Max gets bored and leaves after about 40 minutes.”
Huggins waits it out.
“I went and got some ice and brought it to DJ and said, ‘Here, put this over your ears. He must have wore you out.’ I’m only going to be here for 10 or 15 minutes, but I want you to listen. I want your ears to be in shape,” Huggins said.
“I sold him on the 2 guard. I told him the truth. I told him we had the best center in the country, the best small forward in the country. We definitely had the best combination of point guards in the country.
Huggins pushed Johnson hard, which was just what he needed and he wound up playing that one year, a year in which UC was No. 1 for 12 weeks and might have won it all if Kenyon Martin hadn’t broken his leg in the conference playoffs.
Johnson played six NBA seasons and a lifetime of games in foreign countries before deciding to return, joining Mick Cronin’s Cincinnati staff as a student assistant as he pursued a degree.
He now was bitten by the coaching bug, even contacting Huggins when Erik Martin left.
This opening, though, was perfect for him.
He could work with the guards, lend his expertise in that area and dangle the NBA experience in front of him and fill a void he recognized in his recruiting, that being in the D.C. area, which once was a hotbed for WVU recruiting.
“We have not done a good job in D.C.,” Huggins said. “DerMarr is a legend in D.C. He’s wired there, everybody knows him.”
